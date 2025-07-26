Steph Curry Shares Distant Memory Of Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is heading into his second season in the NBA. While the former USC Trojans guard has only been in the league for a year, he has been around basketball for his whole life.
James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, who has been in the NBA since 2003. As a result, many NBA stars have known the former USC guard since he was young, including Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.
Curry Shares Memory Of James
Curry has been in the NBA for quite some time, with his rookie season beginning in 2009. Curry appeared on an episode of 360 With Speedy. James was asked about his relationship with the Lakers' star.
In doing so, Curry reminisced on visiting James' house during his rookie season. The Golden State star brought up a memory of seeing the former USC guard around the house at such a young age.
“I remember how athletic Bronny looked,” Curry said. “Couldn’t have been more than three or four. How fast he ran. I’m like, he’s going somewhere. And now, to see him in the league is crazy.”
Curry was just a rookie when he first saw the former Trojan, and now Curry is one of the top players in the league while James is entering his second season in the NBA.
James’ Development
Since being a kid when Curry first saw him, much time has passed. James went on to spend one season with the USC Trojans. James faced a serious setback ahead of his season with USC, suffering a sudden cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect. James managed to work his way back to the team, starting in six games with USC.
James went on to be selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to join his father with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together.
The former Trojan split his time between the G League and the NBA in his rookie year. In the NBA with the South Bay Lakers, James saw success, starting in all 11 games he participated in. In the G League, James averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.
When called up to the NBA, it took until later in the season for James to earn more minutes, but it was still limited. He averaged just 6.7 minutes, averaging 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. Although there was consistent playing time, James showed development throughout the season, looking to take a step forward next year.
James had a strong summer league performance, showing his growth not only on the court but mentally. He has more confidence and a deeper understanding of what he has to do to make a difference on the Lakers.
“It’s definitely made me think about being more aggressive on that end of the floor, but I can’t lose that defensive drive that will get me on the floor because there’s gonna be guys that can score 15, 20 a game. I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now,” James said, speaking to the media following a summer league practice.
“To get myself on the floor, I’ve got to be a defensive menace. That’s my main focus, getting conditioned this year. It’s been shown that I know how to score the ball a little bit, I’m staying true to that, but also focusing on the defensive end,” James continued.