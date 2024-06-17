USC Football: Heisman Trophy Winner Has Hot Take on Angel Reese Foul vs Caitlin Clark
USC Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback Matt Leinart provided his take on the flagrant foul committed by Chicago Sky forward Angels Resse against Fever star guard Caitlin Clark.
Leinart shared his hot take via Twitter/X that Resse deserves to be suspended for the flagrant foul.
Clark drove in the lane looking for a layup and was fouled hard by fellow rookie phenom Resse. Here's how it transpired.
Leinart's take may be controversial, but this isn't the first time Clark has been roughed up in her rookie season. This is just one of many events where he has been fouled hard or nicked up in the pros. It's hard to believe that Resse had malicious intentions in that foul, and she was quick to deny it after the game in which the Fever drafted the Sky, 91-83.
Clark also spoke on the foul and said that's part of the game.
"Just a part of basketball," Clark said. "It is what it is. Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. It happens."
The rivalry between Resse and Clakr began in college, and it's translated into the WNBA. Basketball is a physical game, and Clark is doing her best to withstand the punches that have come her way.
Clark still managed to record a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
