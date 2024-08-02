USC Football: How Many Games Will Trojans Win in First Big Ten Season?
Following a down 2023 season, the USC Trojans football team is looking to heavily rebound in 2024. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is now in the NFL and Miller Moss takes over under center for the Trojans.
Moss hasn't played much but did fill in for Williams during the Trojans bowl game and looked strong. He threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans trounced the Louisville Cardinals to reach a record of 8-5.
As the team gets ready for the new season, they will be playing in the Big Ten for the first time. With this conference switch comes new competition as the Big Ten has been among the better conferences in college football for a long time.
The Trojans' schedule is pretty tough this season so the question needs to be asked, how many games will USC win in the first season under the Big Ten?
The Trojans start the year off with a game against the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas which could be a tough test. LSU is expected to be one of the better teams in the SEC but a win could help set the tone for the Trojans season.
Following a home game against Utah State, the Trojans will play in the first Big Ten game, a road matchup against the defending champion Michigan Wolverines. It will be quite a welcome to the new conference for USC but again, will give them a strong test early on.
The Wisconsin Badgers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Nebraska Corn Huskers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish all headline the rest of the home games for the Trojans. They will be going on the road to face the Washington Huskies, UCLA Bruins, Maryland Terrapins, and Minnesota Golden Gophers.
For the Trojans to have a solid season, they will have to win at least seven of the nine conference games. This would leave them with space to improve their record with games against LSU, Utah State, and Notre Dame.
It will be a big challenge for the Trojans as they embark on this new journey into the Big Ten. With this tough schedule, the Trojans seem like they will land in the eight or nine-win range.
Luckily, they get some of the tougher Big Ten opponents at home, other than Michigan, giving them a better chance at a win. If the Trojans can win at least nine games, the season should be seen as a massive win as they enter into this new reality.
