USC Football: Key Offensive Player Listed As Top-10 Most Important Trojan This Fall
The start of a new season for any football team has its challenges but for the USC Trojans, 2024 will be very different. For the first time, they are entering the Big Ten conference, which means more pressure and expectations.
Following a poor 2023 season that saw expectations fall short, the Trojans are looking for a bounce back type of year. It won't be easy for them, especially going up against the loaded teams that the new conference has to offer. bounce-back
Part of the reason for the struggles this past season was due to the poor play on the defensive side of the ball. USC did what it could to mitigate the defense this offseason, bringing in a new coordinator, D'Anton Lynn.
With the defense needing to perform well for the Trojans to have success, there are a number of key players that must make a difference. But the offensive line was just as problematic last season.
If the Trojans want to find any success, they will need to be better on the offensive front as well.
One of the key players on offense is tackle Mason Murphy, who was mentioned as the No. 10 ranked most important Trojan entering the season by Shotgun Spratling of 247sports.com.
"Murphy actually played more at left tackle backing up Paige in the Holiday Bowl than he did on the right side, but this spring, he was locked in as the starting right tackle where the Trojans need him to become a mainstay. He has the requisite athleticism to excel and can flash some power, but he has to become more consistent. For USC to have the season it is capable of having, Murphy needs to become a rock on the edge of the offensive line, protecting quarterback Miller Moss."
Murphy can help anchor the offensive line for the Trojans, giving quarterback Miller Moss time to throw the ball. Head coach Lincoln Riley is an offensive genius but unless the line can step up this season, the Trojans will likely see more of the same.
Going up against some of the strongest defensive fronts in the country will test USC but they believe they have what it takes. Murphy will be a catalyst for the Trojans and could become a leader on the front.
