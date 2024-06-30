USC Notes: Impact of Bronny James, Boogie Ellis Signs, Ceiling of Caleb Williams
USC Marks a Milestone in NBA and NFL Drafts
USC stands out as one of only two schools to have first-round picks in both the 2024 NBA and NFL Drafts, underscoring its role as a powerhouse in collegiate sports. This dual achievement highlights the diverse talent coming out of USC each year.
Isaiah Collier's Unexpected Draft Position
Isaiah Collier, a former Trojan, was picked by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA Draft. His selection is considered a major coup, as many experts deem him a significant steal for the Jazz.
Bronny James Drafted by Lakers Amid Speculations
Bronny James' journey to the NBA Draft was not without drama, involving explicit requests from his agent not to draft him. However, he was eventually picked by the LA Lakers, where he will join his father, LeBron James, in an unprecedented family team-up.
Boogie Ellis Signs with NBA's Western Conference Team Post-Draft
Despite not being drafted, former USC guard Boogie Ellis secured a position with a team in the NBA’s Western Conference. This transition proves his resilience and determination to continue his basketball career at the professional level.
Caleb Williams' Promising Rookie Season Outlook
Projected to make a substantial impact in his rookie season, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is already showing signs that he might earn All-Rookie team honors this year.