USC Trojans Baseball Lands Ohio State Buckeyes' Chase Herrell From Transfer Portal
Ohio State Buckeyes transfer Chase Herrell has committed to the USC Trojans, becoming the latest addition to a rapidly evolving USC baseball roster. The right-handed pitcher announced his decision Saturday, marking a reunion with Trojans pitching coach Sean Allen, who previously coached Herrell during his freshman season with the Buckeyes.
Herrell appeared in 24 games over two seasons at Ohio State, including 10 starts. His most productive stretch came under Allen in 2024, when he posted a 3-1 record with a 4.50 ERA across 40 innings. He made 19 appearances that year, with 12 of those outings lasting at least two innings. That workload reflected the coaching staff’s confidence in his versatility as both a middle reliever and potential starter.
Now, Herrell will be reunited with Allen at USC, where pitching depth is becoming an urgent priority. The Trojans are coming off a season of high expectations that ended in disappointment. After earning their first NCAA Tournament berth in a decade in 2024, USC was hoping to build on that success. Instead, the program has experienced a wave of roster changes, including the recent loss of star reliever Brodie Purcell to the transfer portal.
Purcell led the team with a 2.11 ERA this past season and was one of USC’s most trusted arms out of the bullpen. His departure, along with the likely exit of closer Ethan Hedges to the MLB Draft, has created a noticeable void on the mound. USC coach Andy Stankiewicz and Allen have responded by bringing in experienced arms, including Herrell and Texas transfer Ace Whitehead.
Whitehead, a left-hander also coached by Allen during his stint at Texas, is another weekend starter candidate coming off an injury. Like Herrell, Whitehead does not rely on overpowering velocity but brings a competitive edge and experience to a staff that needs leadership.
Herrell’s repertoire includes a five-pitch mix. His fastball sits between 88–91 mph and has reached as high as 93 mph. He leaned more heavily on his cutter in 2024, throwing it in the 85–88 mph range. He also features a downer curveball, along with a changeup and a slider. When healthy, Herrell has shown he can generate swings and misses and keep hitters off-balance with his pitch sequencing.
However, durability will be a key factor. Herrell began the 2024 season with a string of promising outings, including a six-inning, nine-strikeout performance against national runner-up Coastal Carolina. He also recorded five scoreless innings versus Valparaiso and held a 3.27 ERA after the first month of action. But an injury limited him to just one more start for the remainder of the season.
Despite those setbacks, USC sees upside in Herrell’s makeup and familiarity with Allen’s coaching style. His commitment reflects the Trojans’ broader effort to retool a pitching staff that will look markedly different in 2025. Alongside Herrell, Whitehead, and other recent additions like Pepperdine’s Adam Troy and former Oregon State pitcher Matthew Morrell, USC is building out a rotation that blends experience with opportunity.
Herrell’s decision could be one of the more quietly important offseason additions for a USC team looking to rebound. If he returns to full health and regains his command, he could be a valuable part of the Trojans’ 2025 pitching blueprint.