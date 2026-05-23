USC Baseball Puts No. 1 UCLA on Upset Alert in Big Ten Tournament

After setting the tone for their Big Ten Tournament with a 7-0 shutout win over the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, the No. 25 USC Trojans returned to the diamond looking to secure a spot in the championship game.

A rain delay that lasted almost two hours on Friday didn’t halt the Trojans' momentum in the tournament, but they did run into their bitter Southern California rival on Saturday. The No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins posed a tall test for USC, but USC showed they were ready to answer the bell at the beginning of the meeting.

USC Trojans Could Boost NCAA Tournament Hopes With UCLA Bruins Upset

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Trojans bat first in the game and didn’t hesitate to take an early advantage. Second baseman Abbrie Covarrubias led off the game with a single through the right side and later advanced to second on a wild pitch to set up the first score of the game.

It was the designated hitter, Augie Lopez, who belted the 0-2 pitch to right field. The double scored Covarubias, and momentum started to build from there.

USC limited UCLA early on. At the top of the third, Lopez struck again, this time with a single to score Adrian Lopez. Isaac Cadena’s sacrifice fly to right field scored Lopez and put the Trojans up 3-0.

OUT AT HOME‼️



CF Walter Urbon's relay cuts down the game-tying run to keep @USC_Baseball in front of No. 1 UCLA.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/aZXPAwGf1O — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 23, 2026

The Bruns finally answered at the bottom of the third. They cut into the deficit further at the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-2. USC made a huge play in the fifth to prevent the game-tying run, with center fielder Walter Urbon launching the ball to home plate to get the out.

The Trojans had a chance with the bases loaded and two outs to expand the lead, but it remained 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. The Bruins capitalized on the shift in momentum and left fielder Dean West’s two-shot homer gifted the Bruins their first lead of the game at 4-3 entering the bottom of the eighth.

USC Trojans Look for Oregon Ducks Rematch

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of the final outcome of the game, the Trojans’ performance could help their hopes of raising their NCAA Tournament seeding. The Bruins swept the Trojans in their regular series meetings, but USC is showing its kicking things up to another gear in the postseason.

Being able to persevere with the adversity of inclement weather and delays, while also putting on a showing against one of the nation’s top teams, makes a statement as the Trojans inch toward a postseason berth.

Oregon's Brayden Jaksa, right, makes a catch at first for an out as USC infield Dean Carpentier runs in as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If USC can come back for the win, it’ll face the winner of the Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game on Sunday in the championship. The Trojans finished off their regular season in Eugene vs. the Ducks, where they lost the series two games to one in a competitive battle.

A matchup vs. the tournament No. 3 seed could be good for USC if it can use the recent series loss as fuel and take down two of the tournament’s top-three seeds. If it ends up being Nebraska, however, the Trojans will play the No. 2 seed and the program with the advantage of having the Omaha, Nebraska, crowd behind it.

USC’s trip to the semifinals helps its NCAA Tournament resume either way, and a spot in the championship, especially a Big Ten Tournament win, could help the Trojans host an NCAA Tournament Regional.

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