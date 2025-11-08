How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match
The No. 17 USC women's volleyball team will face off against the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers in front of a sold-out crowd at the Galen Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 12:00 p.m. PT. Nebraska's women's volleyball team is one of the best in the country and has been a powerhouse the last few seasons.
How to Watch USC vs. Nebraska Volleyball
For fans who won't be attending the matchup at the Galen Center, the game can be streamed live on Big Ten Plus. USC is hoping that the sold-out crowd at the Galen Center can help the Trojans pull off a major upset over the top-ranked Cornhuskers.
Before facing off against the Cornhuskers, USC will play a road matchup on Sunday against the Washington Huskies, then face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home on Nov. 14. USC is currently 18-5 on the season, entering Sunday's matchup against Washington, which includes a 9-4 record in Big Ten play.
All three of USC's games during the week will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.
USC Volleyball's Team Leaders This Season
USC is currently on a seven-game winning streak and will aim to keep that alive when it faces off against the Huskies and the Scarlet Knights. Outside hitter London Wijay is one of the players who has led USC this season. As a redshirt sophomore, Wijay leads the Trojans this season with 319.5 points, including 3.85 per set. She also leads the team with 287 kills, averaging 3.46 per set.
Freshman opposite hitter Abigail Mullen is another player who has been a leader for USC this season. Mullen is second on the team in kills with 237 and points with 309.5. In the assists category, USC is led by Reese Messer with 915 assists on the season and averaging 10.76 per set.
Nebraska's Talented Roster
One of the best players in all of women's college volleyball, Harper Murray, highlights Nebraska's team this season. The star outside hitter for the Cornhuskers leads the team with 307.5 points, averaging 4.33 per set. Murray also has 257 kills this season for Nebraska, averaging 3.62 per set.
Other players for Nebraska that will have a major impact in the matchup against USC include middle blockers Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick. Jackson has recorded 240.0 points, 324 assists, and 182 kills on the season. Allick has added 211.0 points, 288 assists, and 159 kills this season.
After finishing as runner-up in the previous season, Nebraska is hoping to reclaim the national championship for the first time since 2017 under former Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly. For USC, knocking off the Cornhuskers would be a huge win as the Trojans look to have a successful season of their own, led by coach Brad Keller.