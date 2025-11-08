All Trojans

How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match

The No. 17 USC Trojans women's volleyball team will face off against the No.1 Nebraska Cornhuskers at a sold-out Galen Center on Nov. 16. How can fans watch the marquee matchup between the Trojans and Cornhuskers?

Caden Handwork

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC women's volleyball team will face off against the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers in front of a sold-out crowd at the Galen Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 12:00 p.m. PT. Nebraska's women's volleyball team is one of the best in the country and has been a powerhouse the last few seasons.

How to Watch USC vs. Nebraska Volleyball

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

For fans who won't be attending the matchup at the Galen Center, the game can be streamed live on Big Ten Plus. USC is hoping that the sold-out crowd at the Galen Center can help the Trojans pull off a major upset over the top-ranked Cornhuskers.

Before facing off against the Cornhuskers, USC will play a road matchup on Sunday against the Washington Huskies, then face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home on Nov. 14. USC is currently 18-5 on the season, entering Sunday's matchup against Washington, which includes a 9-4 record in Big Ten play.

All three of USC's games during the week will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

USC Volleyball's Team Leaders This Season

Nov 18, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans players celebrate with band members after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Galen Center. USC defeated Arizona State 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC is currently on a seven-game winning streak and will aim to keep that alive when it faces off against the Huskies and the Scarlet Knights. Outside hitter London Wijay is one of the players who has led USC this season. As a redshirt sophomore, Wijay leads the Trojans this season with 319.5 points, including 3.85 per set. She also leads the team with 287 kills, averaging 3.46 per set.

Freshman opposite hitter Abigail Mullen is another player who has been a leader for USC this season. Mullen is second on the team in kills with 237 and points with 309.5. In the assists category, USC is led by Reese Messer with 915 assists on the season and averaging 10.76 per set.

Nebraska's Talented Roster

Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) celebrates after a point against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

One of the best players in all of women's college volleyball, Harper Murray, highlights Nebraska's team this season. The star outside hitter for the Cornhuskers leads the team with 307.5 points, averaging 4.33 per set. Murray also has 257 kills this season for Nebraska, averaging 3.62 per set.

Other players for Nebraska that will have a major impact in the matchup against USC include middle blockers Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick. Jackson has recorded 240.0 points, 324 assists, and 182 kills on the season. Allick has added 211.0 points, 288 assists, and 159 kills this season.

After finishing as runner-up in the previous season, Nebraska is hoping to reclaim the national championship for the first time since 2017 under former Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly. For USC, knocking off the Cornhuskers would be a huge win as the Trojans look to have a successful season of their own, led by coach Brad Keller.

