Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans' 38-17 Win Over Northwestern
The No. 19 USC Trojans added another November victory in their 38-17 win to improve to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play.
USC came off a statement road win at Nebraska and was rewarded two home games after. Their first being a quick turnaround to kickoff on a Friday. For a shorter week of prep leading into the matchup, the Trojans performance was exactly how it needed to go.
On top of a bounce back second half defensive performance paired with an elite offensive attack all night, this helped push USC one week closer to chasing their College Football Playoff dreams.
Biggest Winners in USC Trojans Win
Winner: Jayden Maiava
Quarterback Jayden Maiava was the apple of every Trojan fans' eye when his comeback performance fueled the Trojans elite offensive unit, as well as also making a game-changing play of his own.
When Maiava threw an interception to a Northwestern defensive lineman on the 24-yard line and made a run for the end zone, Maiava's attempt to stop it was successful, throwing his body on the line to force a fumble and rule a Trojans touchback. Through 60 minutes of play, that play sticks out more than the rest.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback did not hesitate when asked what went through his head, and the decision to put it all on the line against a DI lineman.
"I mean, I don't even know where he came from, honestly," Maiava said to reporters after the win. "So I just saw him running with the ball. See him down the sideline, so I thought, just go out there and sacrifice my body for my brothers."
MORE: Three Reasons Why Lincoln Riley Wouldn't Leave USC For Another Job
MORE: Why USC's First College Football Playoff Ranking Is Perfect
MORE: USC Trojans On Upset Alert Vs. Northwestern As Betting Odds Shift
While his forced fumble makes him the only FBS quarterback to record one this season, he also threw for 299 yards on 24 of 33 passing with two passing touchdowns and one rushing -- a massive upgrade to his passing performance against Nebraska with his 135 total passing yards.
Winner: Passing Offense
When USC's receivers, tight ends and quarterback are all in sync, especially this group, the Trojans attack is whole, and dangerous.
With Maiava surrounded by elite company in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, two 2026 NFL Draft prospects, it makes for an elevated pass performance. Maiava can execute his deep throws with his arm strength, and the sharper passes to Lemon who thrives in making plays after the catch.
Against Northwestern, USC's passing game recorded 309 total yards and two touchdowns, one from Lemon and one from Lane.
Lane has displayed himself as the ultimate playmaker when it comes to the red zone, doing whatever he can to meet the pass in the end zone and earn a score. When it came to making a big play against Northwestern, he pulled it off.
The 309 total passing yards was compiled of a career high of 165 receiving yards for Lemon, and was the most passing yards allowed by Northwestern this season.
Winner: Well Executed Trick Play
Even if Maiava's forced fumble goes down as the play of the game, fans also recall the fake punt put into play to earn a Trojan first down, when third-string quarterback Sam Huard disguised himself as punter Sam Johnson and executed a perfect pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines for a first down.
The real trick behind the play? Huard's been disguised in No. 80 for multiple weeks in order to execute the trick play.
"You guys got to pay attention. That's been on there, it's been on there for three weeks," coach Lincoln Riley said to reporters after the win. "It was just a well thought out thing, but several of our staff members were involved in it and got it at the right time, and we had confidence in it. Sam stepped in there (and) made a good throw."
When Riley was asked if a trick play like this has ever been done, his answer was simple.
"I know I can't sit here today and say I've done that exactly. We've faked a few punts in our years, but not that exact one. So that was, that was a new one," Riley continued.
Biggest Losers in USC Trojans Win
Loser: Northwestern
The Wildcats put up a fight against the Trojans, rushing for 130 yards against the Trojans on top of a rushing touchdown, but going up against a Riley offense, the Wildcats did not stand a chance.
Their star player in running back Caleb Komolafe, who rushed for one touchdown and 118 yards, gave the Wildcats a boost, but it wasn't enough to outplay Maiava and the offense.
Defensively this was one of Northwestern's worst, allowing 309 passing yards and 173 rushing yards through four quarters. On top of their two first half touchdowns, the Wildcats never found the end zone in the second half, with just one field goal added to their score for the remainder of the game.
Loser: USC Run Defense, Improvement Is Coming Along
After Trojan fans suffered through 306 rushing yards in the Notre Dame loss, to 188 allowed against Nebraska, and now 118 against the Wildcats, the run defense is still a little shaky when it comes to stopping a ground attack.
While the 118 rushing yards allowed seems to be an improvement, the Trojans have allowed over 100-plus yards from one running back each game. The first half was also defined by getting off the field, which seemed to be a little bit of a struggle. Come the second half, USC came through and never looked back. They only allowed a field goal and had solid third-down defense.
When Riley was asked about the defensive adjustments, settling in entering second half allowed USC to give the Northwestern offense a huge challenge.
"The third down defense is what I really point towards. We kind of settled in there a little bit. We had, we thought we had some opportunities, with a couple of calls early in the game to get off the field," Riley said.
Seeing signs of improvement is a sigh of relief for Trojan fans. While it's not perfect, signs of improvement entering a challenging final three games shows promise for chasing a CFP bid. USC hosts No. 20 Iowa for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff, and will be streamed on CBS Sports or Big Ten Network.