USC Women's Basketball: Transfer Forward Talks Trojan Homecoming
"I feel like I'm part of the family already," USC women's basketball transfer Kiki Iriafen said amid the Women of Troy's summer practices.
Iriafen transferred to the Trojans this offseason after spending her first three years of college with Stanford and legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer. She helped the Cardinal win three straight Pac-12 titles and was part of the All-Pac-12 team in 2024.
The 6-foot-3 power forward returns to Los Angeles, where she went to high school at Harvard-Westlake. Iriafen put herself in the record books at Harvard-Westlake, becoming the school's all-time leader in points and rebounds as a five-star recruit.
Not only is she back home, but Iriafen is finding a home in USC, especially with the basketball team growing close over the last few months.
"My teammates are great," Iriafen said, via USC WBB on X. "I feel like we're super close already. We all live in the same place, we hang out, and everyone's super sweet."
On the court, Iriafen is also looking to add to the team with her energy and rebounding. Both Iriafen and Rayah Marshall are tremendous rebounders, with each averaging double-digit rebounds per game in 2023-24.
"First and foremost I just bring my energy," Iriafen added. "That's something I'm super consistent with, so being that energizer bunny, bringing my rebounding, and then adding in my shot. I'm ready to puzzle in wherever Coach needs me to be for this team.
As a junior, Iriafen averaged a double-double with 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. She was named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year and won the Katrina McClain Award for the best power forward in the nation.
Iriafen, along with Marshall and fellow transfer Talia von Oelhoffen, adds another upperclassman to a young Trojans team featuring sophomore JuJu Watkins and six new freshmen who ranked in ESPN's top 100 for recruits.
More USC: USC Football: Miller Moss Ready For First Season As Full-Time Starter