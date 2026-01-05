USC Trojans Land Exciting Big Ten Linebacker From Transfer Portal
Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have emerged as an attractive destination for various transfer portal players, including wide receiver Cam Coleman and defensive lineman Stephiylan Green. Just two days after the portal opened, USC landed an elite linebacker from the Washington Huskies.
Linebacker Deven Bryant officially committed to the Trojans on Sunday night, and will join USC linebacker Desman Stephens II on the field next season. For a Trojans defense that is currently in the hunt for a defensive coordinator, landing a highly coveted linebacker from the portal is a positive answer this offseason.
Deven Bryant Commits To USC Trojans
The 5-foot-11 linebacker from Bellflower, California played for the Huskies for three seasons before entering the transfer portal, and finished his time with 69 total tackles and two passes defended.
Especially with the departure of linebacker Eric Gentry, who is out of eligibility and was one of USC's most explosive linebacker, Bryant could be the experienced, and vocal, answer for USC's linebacker room next season.
Bryant told recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of On3 Sports his reason for choosing the Trojans over other programs, and his answer came down to the coaching staff and building the momentum the returners are bringing back.
“There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC,” Bryant told On3. “I had a great visit and was able to connect with coach (Lincoln) Riley and coach (Rob) Ryan... I know a lot of the players on the team and I’m very excited about all the guys coming back. I think we’ll be able to accomplish a lot this upcoming year and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Bryant is very similar to many USC players, with his Southern California roots. Bryant played for an elite St. John Bosco High School team in 2023, playing alongside USC cornerback Marcelles Williams and defensive tackle Kobe Pepe.
Although Bryant does not come with a large presence like Gentry's 6-foot-6 frame offered, Bryant's athleticism and his presence as a true inside linebacker makes him an exciting player to watch next season in coach Rob Ryan's linebacker room.
Bryant Is Answer To USC's Linebacker Room
After a solid end of the season showing from Stephens, and his re-signing announcement for the 2026 season, he could be one of the Trojans stronger backers. As a younger player on the Trojans roster, an veteran linebacker like Bryant is a plus. Stephens finished the year with 89 total tackles and one forced fumble.
Another exciting return to the Trojans backer room is linebacker Jadyn Walker, who was featured in multiple three-linebacker packages this season, and is expected to be another key returner to Ryan's linebacker room.
With Bryant in the mix and his Big Ten experience, the Trojans add a true inside linebacker who can immediately impact USC's ability to stop the run. Bryant emerged as a leader in Washington’s linebacker room, starting 10 games for the Huskies and finishing third on the team with 62 total tackles. Now repping his hometown team in Cardinal and Gold, Bryant joins a Trojans roster with significant room for growth, and will be one transfer to watch heading into the 2026 season.
