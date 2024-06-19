USC Women's Volleyball Star Among 19 Players Selected For USAV Collegiate National Team
USC women's volleyball star Mia Tuaniga was one of 19 college athletes selected for the 2024 USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team, USC women's volleyball announced on Threads. Tuaniga was the lone Trojan to make the team this year, after fellow Trojan Skyler Fields this last year.
The USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team will practice together from June 30-July 6 in Anaheim, getting to train alongside the U.S. Olympic Women's Volleyball Team. The team gives the chance for these select athletes to further their development in the sport alongside some of the best volleyball stars in the country.
The 5-foot-9 setter from Long Beach completed her junior season in 2023, helping lead the Trojans to a 19-13 record. Tuaniga finished fifth in the Pac-12 in assists, posting 1,229 assists over the season.
She had her best performances of the season against Washington State and Oregon State, putting up 55 assists against Washington State in five sets on Oct. 20, and 42 assists against Oregon State in three sets on Sep. 24.
Tuaniga earned AVCA Pacific South All-Region honors at the end of the season for the second time in her career. She was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team for the second time in her career. During her volleyball career at USC, she also was named the AVCA Pacific South Region Freshman of the Year and to Pac-12 All Freshman Team in 2021.
