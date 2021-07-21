Alijah Vera-Tucker Inks Rookie Deal With NY Jets, Earns Big Payday

The first round pick is officially a New York Jet.

Former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has officially signed his rookie deal with the New York Jets.

The 6'4", 215-pound athlete was drafted No. 14 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. New York traded three picks No. 23, 66 and 86 to Minnesota for No. 14 and 143, to land Vera-Tucker.

"To go up and get a guy like Alijah Vera-Tucker, a player that has started at tackle, has started at guard and has been highly productive at both. That versatility and that production is something we really value,' said General Manager Joe Douglas after the selection.

According to ESPN NFL reporter, Rich Cimini, Vera-Tucker's contract is worth $15.885 million of fully guaranteed money with a $8.9 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

USA TODAY

Pro Football Focus records the former Trojan playing 975 total snaps in pass protection and allowing only five sacks, three quarterback hits and eight quarterback hurries during his college career. His career pass blocking grade was 91.6, which was the second-highest among the offensive linemen in the 2021 draft class.

Of the Jets’ 10 draft choices, only quarterback Zach Wilson and wide receiver Elijah Moore remain unsigned.

-----

You may also like:

Kedon Slovis Reveals COVID-19 Vaccination Status

USC Football Three Players To Watch: Offense

USC Football Three Players To Watch: Defense

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com