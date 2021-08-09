Matt Barkley: 'At The Mercy' of NFL Decision Makers Before Tennessee Called

Matt Barkley was thrusted into the action with the Tennessee Titans after the team called offering a contract. The former USC quarterback announced that he had signed with the organization on August 5, and shortly after flew down to Tennessee to start working with head coach Mike Vrabel's team.

Joining the Titans mid-camp with limited time to learn offensive coordinator Todd Downing's system presents challenges, but Barkley revealed he is embracing the opportunity.

“I’ve been in this situation before where I’ve had to learn a whole new language in a matter of weeks," said Barkley. "[But] the fact that they have already got some of their installs going a little deeper now is a little tougher than a day one install. But it's part of the job and you know I'm embracing it.”

The 30-year old entered free agency after spending three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He has spent eight seasons in the NFL, and will enter his ninth competing for the backup role behind Titans QB Ryan Tannehill. After Barkley went unsigned this offseason, some wondered if the Southern California native would hang up his cleats. However, Barkley revealed that he was 'at the mercy of' NFL decision makers, waiting for a call.

“I’ve been in this situation before where there are just unknowns and you’re just at the mercy of whoever is making decisions. But again, that comes with the territory and when your name is called you’ve got to be ready to go.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Barkley and Tennessee agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million dollars.

