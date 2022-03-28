Skip to main content
Ex-USC RB Ronald Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Kansas City Chiefs

Ex-USC RB Ronald Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Kansas City Chiefs

Jones entered free agency in 2022, after spending four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones entered free agency in 2022, after spending four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former USC running back Ronald Jones signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

Jones entered free agency in 2022, after spending four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Just seeing the things they do with running backs, I think my skill set translates perfectly… I think that's another thing about the Andy Reid system, everybody's going to eat. So, I'm excited to see my number get called and take it from there," Jones said during his introductory press conference with Kansas City.

“I’m just looking forward to getting the opportunities and getting out there and making the most of them.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jones has recorded 488 carries for 2,174 yards and 18 touchdowns during his NFL career. He will reunite with former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the Chiefs on March 20.

 -----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_8124587
Football

Lincoln Riley Shares Heartfelt Message Following USC Coach Dave Nichol's Passing

By All Trojans Staff17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 11.51.46 AM
Football

USC DL Coach Shaun Nua Talks Korey Foreman: 'Very Gifted, But...'

By All Trojans StaffMar 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 10.33.37 AM
Football

USC's Alex Grinch Talks Developing Defense: 'Long Way To Go'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 25, 2022
USATSI_10504644
Football

Insider Hints 'USC Player' Entering Transfer Portal Soon

By All Trojans StaffMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 4.25.34 PM
Football

USC QB Miller Moss Speaks On Relationship With Caleb Williams

By Talia MassiMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17809118
Football

NFL Draft: Matt Leinart Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction for USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans StaffMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.02.47 PM
Football

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.03.40 PM
Football

Top Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Spring Ball Debut

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 23, 2022