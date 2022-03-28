Former USC running back Ronald Jones signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Jones entered free agency in 2022, after spending four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Just seeing the things they do with running backs, I think my skill set translates perfectly… I think that's another thing about the Andy Reid system, everybody's going to eat. So, I'm excited to see my number get called and take it from there," Jones said during his introductory press conference with Kansas City.

“I’m just looking forward to getting the opportunities and getting out there and making the most of them.”

Jones has recorded 488 carries for 2,174 yards and 18 touchdowns during his NFL career. He will reunite with former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the Chiefs on March 20.

