Former USC Trojans Quarterbacks Lead NFL Playoff Picture

The USC Trojans have done well at developing quarterbacks and sending them to the NFL. Two former Trojan quarterbacks finding success in the NFL currently are Seattle Seahawks’ Sam Darnold and Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams.

With the NFL playoffs around the corner, the two former Trojans lead the NFC with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds entering the playoffs. Darnold and the Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed in the final week of the NFL season with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Williams and the Bears secured the No. 2 seed in week 17, which means the two former Trojans will be controlling the NFC playoff picture.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold’s USC Development Paying Off

Darnold spent three seasons with the USC Trojans, being redshirted in 2015. In 2016, Darnold did not start the season, as former Trojans’ quarterback Max Browne was the week 1 starter. In week 4, Darnold made his first start for the Trojans, and while the team lost, he added a spark to the offense.

After the week 4 loss, the Trojans went on to win out the remainder of the season, finishing 2016 with a 10-3 record. After a successful 2016, Darnold returned in 2017 and led USC to an 11-3 record, with a loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Darnold finished the season with 4,143 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns. He became known for his quick release and mobility, which helped him extend plays.

Dec 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) watches warmups before the game against the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

After three years with USC, Darnold was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, the first quarterback taken off the board.

While it has not been the easiest career, Darnold has found his way to securing the No. 1 seed with the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold is on his fifth NFL team, spending time with the Jets, Panthers, 49ers, and Vikings. The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, showing their faith in the former Trojan.

Ahead of the postseason, Darnold has racked up 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Caleb Williams Shows Why He Was The No. 1 Pick

Williams transferred to USC in 2022, joining USC coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. Riley helped bring out the best in Williams, turning him into a Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In 2022, Williams had a top-notch season in a pass-heavy offense. Williams attempted 500 passes that season, completing 333 for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. He led the Trojans to an 11-3 record that season, the same year he won the Heisman Trophy.

Williams returned to USC in 2023, his final season with the Trojans. While USC took a step back, Williams still led the team to several high-scoring matchups and put the team in positions to win.

Williams finished 2023 passing for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He is one of the most notable quarterbacks developed under Riley, and became the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Similar to Darnold, Williams had a tough rookie season. The Bears underwent staff changes, causing Williams to lack consistency with play calling. He was the most sacked quarterback in the league, and the Bears finished with just five wins.

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams is still with the Bears, but the franchise brought in a new coaching staff to bring out the best in the former USC quarterback. Bears coach Ben Johnson joined the team with high expectations and has helped Williams develop in his second year and earn the No. 1 seed.

The Bears have one game to go, and despite locking in the No. 2 seed, Williams is expected to play the final regular-season matchup. Heading into week 18, Williams has passed for 3,730 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Chicago Bears have never had a quarterback pass for 4,000 yards, and Williams is just 270 away from achieving that milestone.

With Williams and Darnold holding the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, there is a real chance the NFC Championship features two former Trojans battling it out for a Super Bowl appearance.

