NFL Week 4 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Lions to Cover vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football)

We're three weeks into the 2026 NFL season, and we should all be sure to enjoy this week's slate, because starting in Week 5, BYEs will begin so we won't have a full schedule for a while.

This week also marks the beginning of the NFL London Series, meaning we have a morning matchup to watch and bet on Sunday.

Let's take a look at my spread pick for all 16 NFL Week 4 games.

NFL Week 4 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steelers vs. Browns Spread Pick

Pick: Browns +2.5 (+100)

Deshaun Watson might be better than we thought, and the Steelers will continue to struggle as long as Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback.

Colts vs. Commanders Spread Pick

Pick: Commanders +3.5 (-112)

The Colts' defense is atrocious, and Jonathan Taylor has been averaging fewer than four yards per carry this season. Washington can stop the run and do enough to keep this game close.

Patriots vs. Bills Spread Pick

Pick: Patriots +6.5 (-105)

This is the ultimate buy-low spot on the Patriots and sell-high spot on the Bills. As good as the Buffalo offense is, its defense is going to cost them in a game sooner rather than later.

Jets vs. Bears Spread Pick

Pick: Jets +3.5 (-118)

Don't let Case Keenum's performance fool you into thinking that's what we're going to see from him every week in Caleb Williams' absence. The Jets are an above-average team and can keep this game close.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Spread Pick

Pick: Jaguars +2.5 (-105)

I was high on the Jaguars entering the season, and they've done nothing but support my opinion of them. I'm going to stay away from betting on the Bengals until Joe Burrow reaches peak form. He's been less-than-stellar through the first three weeks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Spread Pick

Pick: Cardinals -2.5 (-108)

The Giants' defense has been one of the worst in the league according to EPA and success rate, and Jameis Winston's arm clearly isn't what it used to be. The Cardinals are good enough offensively to take advantage of New York in this spot.

Rams vs. Eagles Spread Pick

Pick: Rams -3 (-108)

We may need to start looking at the Philadelphia Eagles as a bad football team. Their offensive numbers are in the bottom five of the NFL, and their defense looks like a shell of its former self.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

Pick: Packers -3.5 (-112)

The Buccaneers' offense is last in the league in success rate, and now they have an undrafted rookie starting for them at quarterback. The Bucs' lack of pass rush should give the Packers' offensive line a much-needed break.

Titans vs. Ravens Spread Pick

Pick: Ravens -11.5 (-108)

In no way, shape, or form, can I bet on the Titans while Cam Ward is their quarterback. He can be handed a win, and he'll still find a way to mess it up. The Ravens have quietly been one of the most dominant teams in the league from an advanced metrics standpoint, so I expect them to blow Tennessee out.

Cowboys vs. Texans Spread Pick

Pick: Cowboys +2.5 (-105)

The Texans defense hasn't been nearly as dominant as it was the past few seasons, and their offense can't move the ball down the field with Nico Collins sideliend. They won't be able to keep pace with the high-octane Dallas offense.

Dolphins vs. Vikings Spread Pick

Pick: Dolphins +10.5 (-112)

The Dolphins are bad, but the Vikings' offense ranks in the bottom five in almost every single metric. Their defense is good enough to lead them to a win, but winning by 11+ points is another question entirely.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Spread Pick

Pick: Raiders +4.5 (-108)

I'm ready to buy in on the Raiders. Their defense has been one of the best in the NFL through the first three weeks. As long as their offense doesn't turn the ball over and hand the Chiefs points, they can keep this game close.

Broncos vs. 49ers Spread Pick

Pick: 49ers -3 (+100)

By many metrics, the 49ers have been the best team in the NFL through the first three weeks. I'm not impressed by Denver winning two games at home, one of which was handed to them by bafflingly wrong calls at the end of the game. The 49ers will further assert their dominance.

Chargers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick

Pick: Seahawks -7 (-115)

The Chargers' offense under Mike McDaniel will lock in at some point this season, but a road game against the best defense in the NFL isn't the time for that to happen.

Lions vs. Panthers Spread Pick

Pick: Lions -3.5 (-112)

I still have complete faith in the Detroit Lions. Their offense is one of the best in the league, and their defense should be able to keep things together against a Panthers team that's not nearly as good as they looked through the first two weeks.

Falcons vs. Saints Spread Pick

Pick: Falcons +2.5 (-102)

The Falcons are a completely different team with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Not only that, but their defense has quietly been a top-five unit so far this season.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.