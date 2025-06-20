Utah basketball offers standout 4-star recruit in 2026 class
With their 2025-26 roster set, Alex Jensen and his Utah men's basketball coaching staff turned their attention toward their future recruiting classes once the first contact period of June went into effect.
The Runnin' Utes reached out to several high school standouts, including 2026 prospect Latrell Allmond. The 6-foot-8 forward posted on X that he received an offer from Utah following a conversation with Jensen and his staff.
Who is Latrell Allmond?
Allmond rose up recruiting boards fast after showcasing his skillset and basketball IQ through a handful of impressive performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. He played with fluidity and found more than one way to impact the game, from using his long wingspan to his advantage to making smart decisions when tasked with handling the rock. His ability to score in the mid-range and from 3-point land, whether off a pick-and-short roll or in transition, also stood out during his time in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Allmond averaged 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 55% from the floor and 40% (11-for-27) from behind the arc during the NBPA camp.
Allmond's versatility has made him one of the most highly-touted recruits in the 2026 class. 247Sports Composite graded him as a four-star and the No. 38-ranked prospect in his class after slotting him at No. 41 heading into the NBPA camp. Allmond was the No. 2-ranked player from Virginia and the No. 7 power forward as well, according to 247Sports Composite. Rivals had the John Marshall High School (Virginia) product as the No. 31 player in the 2026 class, while On3 ranked him at No. 40.
In addition to Utah, Allmond received offers from Michigan, Alabama and NC State during the June contact period. Georgetown, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Missouri and others have extended offers as well. He's been on unofficial visits to Oklahoma State, Georgetown, Rutgers, Tennessee, NC State, and North Carolina.
Who else has Utah contacted?
Utah offered the top-ranked player in the 2027 class, Baba Oladotun, on May 27. The Runnin' Utes reportedly reached out to a few other 2027 recruits as well, including four-star DeMarcus Henry, top-35 prospect Jalen Davis, top-ranked center Paul Osaruyi and four-star guard Tavid Johnson.