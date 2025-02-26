Utah Utes vs. No. 22 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes (15-12, 7-9 Big 12) are looking to break a five-game road losing streak as they face a tough challenge against the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (18-9, 12-4 Big 12) on Wednesday night.
Coming off a 76-72 road loss to UCF, Utah is searching for stability amid coaching turmoil, following the firing of Craig Smith earlier this week. First-year assistant Josh Eilert has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, setting the stage for a crucial transition period.
Utah vs. No. 22 Arizona
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Tip-Off: 9:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN+
Despite recent struggles, Utah has shown flashes of competitiveness in the Big 12. In their last game, Gabe Madsen (23 points, 5-9 from three) and Ezra Ausar (20 points, 70% FG) led the offensive effort. However, facing Arizona on the road will be a significant test. The Wildcats are one of the top teams in the Big 12 and are eager to bounce back after a narrow 96-95 home loss to BYU.
Arizona boasts a high-powered offense and a disciplined defense, ranking No. 9 in the NET and No. 11 in KenPom. Led by Caleb Love, who averages 15.77 points per game and is on pace for a career-low in turnovers, Arizona presents a challenge for Utah. Wildcats point guard Jaden Bradley is a defensive standout, ranking fifth in the Big 12 in steals, while Henri Veesaar has been a key contributor off the bench with a strong plus-minus impact.
For Utah, these final four regular-season games under Eilert will serve as an audition for the program’s next steps. With speculation surrounding Alex Jensen and Andre Miller as potential head coaching candidates, the Utes are already preparing for a future beyond this season. But for now, the focus is on salvaging momentum in a tough road environment against Arizona