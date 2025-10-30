Betting lines for Utah vs. Cincinnati showdown shift ahead of Week 10 matchup
It appears Las Vegas oddsmakers are closely monitoring who'll be available for Saturday's Big 12 clash between Utah and Cincinnati.
After it was revealed the Bearcats' leading rusher, Evan Pryor, would be listed as "out" in the team's availability report by head coach Scott Satterfield on Tuesday, the betting lines for Saturday's pivotal showdown began to shift.
The Utes, who were favored by 7.5 points when the spread was released on Sunday, jumped up to 10.5-point favorites following the news that Pryor won't be available to play in the Week 10 contest.
FanDuel Sportsbook had slowly been increasing the spread throughout the week, bumping it to 9.5 before Pryor was officially categorized as "out" in Wednesday's availability report. The 5-foot-9 redshirt senior had to leave Cincinnati's 41-20 win over Baylor last week early due to a lower leg injury.
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was notable left off the team's initial availability report, indicating the junior will be good to go for Saturday after sitting out last week's blowout win over Colorado.
The moneyline also moved from -255 to -375 in favor of Utah, which will be seeking to keep its fleeting conference title hopes alive with its second win over a ranked opponent this season.
Pryor paces the Bearcats' efficient ground with 478 rushing yards while averaging 7.2 yards per carry, which also ranks No. 1 in the Big 12.
If Pryor remains unavailable for Saturday's contest, Cincinnati would likely lean on Tawee Walker even more so to carry the load against the Utes' defense. The 5-foot-8 redshirt senior already leads the team in total attempts (90) and is second to Pryor with 466 rushing yards on the season.
Updated Odds, Spread and Total for Cincinnati vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -10.5 (-104)
- Cincinnati: +10.5 (-118)
- Percentage of bets on spread: Cincinnati, 82%
Moneyline:
- Utah: -375
- Cincinnati: +300
Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cincinnati vs. Utah Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 6-2
- Against the spread as favorite: 6-2
- Against the spread at home: 3-1
- Moneyline: 6-2
- Over-under: 5-3
- 1-2 straight up vs. ranked opponents this season
Cincinnati
- Against the spread overall: 7-1
- Against the spread on the road: 2-0
- Against the spread as underdogs: 1-1
- Moneyline: 7-1
- Over-under: 5-3
- 0-6 against the spread in last six games played in November
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.