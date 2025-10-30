What's Utah QB Devon Dampier's status for pivotal Big 12 matchup vs. Cincinnati?
After he sat out last week, Devon Dampier's unknown status for Saturday's showdown against Cincinnati had Utah fans patiently waiting to learn more about the state of the dual-threat quarterback in Wednesday's initial availability report.
As the clock hit 8 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City, no news came as good news.
Dampier's name wasn't included in the Utes' initial availability report, indicating the junior will be fully good to go for Saturday's pivotal showdown against Cincinnati.
Dampier, whose name didn't appear in the final availability report on Saturday — a sign the dynamic signal-caller progressed positively since being listed as "questionable" earlier in Wednesday and Thursday's availability report — was the emergency quarterback behind Byrd Ficklin for Utah's blowout victory over Colorado last Saturday.
Ficklin put together a historic performance in his first collegiate start, becoming one of just five Utah quarterbacks since 1995 to both pass and rush for 100 yards in a game. The 6-foot-1 southpaw from Muskogee, Oklahoma, finished with 140 yards through the air and a team-high 151 on the ground, leading the way in a53-7 thumping of the Buffaloes.
Tobias Merriweather, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver who wasn't available for that historic win, was categorized as "questionable" for Week 10. There's a likely chance the Utes won't have defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi for a second straight game after listing him as "doubtful" on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Semi Taulanga was also put down as "doubtful."
On the other side, it doesn't seem that the Bearcats high-potent offense will be at full strength for the top-25 battle in Salt Lake City.
As expected, Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor was ruled "out" for the Week 10 showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield said he expected the team's leading rusher will be listed as "out" in Wednesday's availability report during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-9 redshirt senior had to leave Cincinnati's 41-20 win over Baylor last week early due to a lower leg injury. Pryor finished the game with 13 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Pryor is part of a three-headed monster in the Bearcats' backfield, along with dual-threat quarterback Brendan Sorsby and fellow back Tawee Walker. The trio spearheads an offense that averages 193.6 yards on the ground, the fifth-most in the conference, with Pryor leading the way in total yards (478) and yards per carry (7.2, also No. 1 in the Big 12).
If Pryor is unavailable for Saturday's contest, Cincinnati would likely lean on Walker even more so to carry the load against the Utes' defense. The 5-foot-8 redshirt senior already leads the team in total attempts (90) and is second to Pryor with 466 rushing yards on the season.
Here's a look at the initial availability report for Saturday's game.
Utah Availability Report
Doubtful
- DT Semi Taulanga
- DT Dallas Vakalahi
Questionable
- WR Tobias Merriweather
Cincinnati Availability Report
Out
- RB Evan Pryor
- LB Terrell Holcomb
Probable
- LB Montay Weedon
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.