Big 12 'not interested' in conference expansion idea
The Big 12 has reportedly passed on adding Memphis as a member of the conference despite the school's lucrative membership proposal.
Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger reported Monday that Memphis made a $200 million offer to enter the Big 12, including millions in sponsorship commitments and a proposition to abstain from participating in the league's revenue distribution model for at least five years.
It's believed to be the most lucrative membership proposal in college sports history, though Memphis' latest efforts to change conferences haven't received league-wide support from the Big 12 yet, per Dellenger. Similarly, On3 reported Monday morning that the Big 12 was "not interested" in adding Memphis. Any sort of expansion needs the support of a super majority from the league's presidents and chancellors (12 out of 16 in the case of the Big 12).
Memphis' push to join the Big 12 dates back to more than a year ago, according to Dellenger, as school president Bill Hardgrave has spent at least 14 months visiting with league presidents and athletic administrators about joining the conference. Memphis has also been considered for the revamped Pac-12, though it remains unclear where the two sides stand regarding a potential partnership.
One Big 12 administrator told Dellenger that the league "vetted" Memphis when Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU came aboard in 2023, while rhetorically asking if anything has changed with Memphis since then.
Memphis' new concept of joining the Big 12, according to Dellenger, would see the school take zero distribution for the final five years of the league’s television deal, add sponsorships worth an excess of $150 million over five years and subject itself to expulsion after 2030-31 if the Big 12 deems the Tigers aren't adding value.
SMU struck a similar deal with the ACC last year, though the school did not arrange millions in sponsorships for the league.
But without the 'necessary support' Big 12 officials are looking for, Memphis' proposal leaves the school in an interesting predicament as it looks for a way out of the American Conference. Dellenger also reported Monday that the Pac-12 has expressed 'serious interest' and even offered Memphis a term sheet last year. The Big East is a potential landing spot for the Tigers basketball program as well, per Dellenger, though Memphis' next move largely remains unclear.
"The University of Memphis is aware of the recent conversations regarding our potential inclusion in the Big 12," the school said in a statement Monday. "While those discussions did not ultimately move in our favor, our University and Memphis Athletics are stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing our position nationally."