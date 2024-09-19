Cameron Calhoun preparing for his opportunity in Utes secondary
Utah has kicked off its 2024 football season with an impressive 3-0 record, propelled by a staunch defense that has allowed less than 150 passing yards per game. Utah’s defense also ranks in the top 25 nationally in passing efficiency defense, a key factor in their early success. Redshirt freshman defensive back Cameron Calhoun has become an emerging force on this defense, gradually carving out a bigger role as the season progresses.
Calhoun’s breakout performance came in a 38-21 victory over Utah State, where he notched his first collegiate interception and a career-high three tackles. This achievement is even more remarkable given that Calhoun wasn’t expected to return until game five of the season. His rapid return and contribution to the team in game two demonstrate his determination and preparation.
Calhoun reflected on his season so far. "The season has gone well," he told Utah Athletics. "I wasn’t really supposed to be back until game five, so being able to be back by game two is amazing." His hard work and readiness to step in at any moment are evident in his consistent preparation. Calhoun emphasized, "I prepare myself each week like I am the starter. Me getting my opportunity to go out there and shine, it really isn’t that big to me because it’s part of my job and part of what I’m supposed to do."
Calhoun also credits cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah for helping him grow as a player. He describes Shah as “goofy” and “down-to-earth,” noting that the personal connection Shah fostered during recruiting was a key factor in his decision to join Utah. Under Shah’s guidance, Calhoun and his fellow cornerbacks focus on physicality, technique, and using their instincts as ballplayers, which are crucial elements for their success on the field.
The redshirt freshman also acknowledges that the time he spent on the sidelines due to injury was a blessing in disguise. During his recovery, Calhoun’s football IQ grew, as he was able to study routes and releases, which now help him predict plays with greater confidence. "I now know what they’re gonna do," Calhoun said, illustrating his heightened understanding of the game.
Calhoun, a three-star recruit from Winton Woods High School, played in two games as a true freshman at Michigan in 2023. In high school, he earned first-team All-Ohio honors and set a school record with 14 career interceptions. He led Winton Woods to a state championship in 2021.
Calhoun’s ambition as a cornerback is clear, and he welcomes the challenge of being targeted by opposing quarterbacks. "I would love for every team to try to target me," he stated, confident in his ability to make plays and help his team. While he continues to refine his technique and improve aspects of his game, such as footwork and catching ability, Calhoun is determined to keep developing into a reliable, every-down player.
With a challenging road game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on the horizon, Calhoun is ready for the hostile environment, drawing from his experiences at Michigan. As he sets his sights on continuing Utah’s strong defensive tradition, Calhoun is motivated to add more interceptions to his stat sheet, perhaps even achieving a pick-six.