Deion Sanders reacts to fake Cam Rising post after telling media to check sources
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising is listed as "unlikely" to play against the Utah State Aggies this Saturday due to a finger injury on his throwing hand, as reported by Action Network's Brett McMurphy. However, Rising is expected to return for next week's Big 12 opener against the No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Adding fuel to the situation, a satirical account on X (formerly Twitter), the account WillyFoosball, falsely claimed that Rising could be sidelined for 6-8 weeks due to an infection from the injury, even mentioning signs of tetanus. The post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.4 million views and misleading some, including Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
Reacting to the fake news, Sanders shared a heartfelt message of support for Rising, expressing concern and sending prayers to the Utes quarterback. "Praying for Utah Football's Cam Rising," Sanders posted. "God bless you, your family, & team. You’re an awesome resilient young man."
After discovering the post was a hoax, Sanders acknowledged being duped and responded with humor, giving "trolls" credit for their skill in spreading false information. He stated, "I was really bothered by thinking this kid was hurt again. God bless the trolls. They’re pretty good at what they do. Still, God bless this young man & I do think he’s awesome for what he’s endured." Despite the mistake, Sanders’ initial show of support and subsequent acknowledgment were met with mixed reactions from fans, some of whom found humor in the situation.
This comes during the same week Coach Prime had to denounce a report he told the University of Colorado band to stop playing the fight song for Shedeur Sanders' rap song after touchdowns. He told the media to check their sources before publishing during his weekly press conference and called the bad report "idiotic".
While the fake news created a buzz, Cam Rising is expected to be ready soon, which is crucial for Utah’s hopes of maintaining their strong start to the season and potentially pushing for a College Football Playoff berth. Rising’s presence will be pivotal for the 12th-ranked Utes, who are currently on the road against Utah State (4:30 p.m. ET/ TV: CBSSN).