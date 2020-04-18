FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae in the NFL

Since 2000, the University of Utah has had 30 defensive players selected in the NFL draft, 10 of whom have come from the defensive line — yet none of them ever did what Bradlee Anae did while attending Utah.

After four years as a Ute, Anae broke Utah's career sack total with 30 — he also ranks fourth with 41.5 tackles for loss and is tied for eighth all-time with six career forced fumbles. His senior year was one for the record books when he was named a consensus All-American, as well as being awarded the Morris Trophy, given to the Pac-12's best defensive lineman.

But with his career over, Anae is heading to the NFL where he's projected to be taken in either the third or fourth round. He is an interesting case with the NFL as somebody who doesn't necessarily project to be an all-Pro candidate at the next level, but with some refinement to his technique, could thrive as a starter for 8-10 years.

He has the size, hands and strength to play standing up or with a hand down in the ground, but his best chance of becoming a high-level starter will probably be as a rush linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Anae is good in many facets of the game but he doesn't necessarily star in any of them. Everything you'd ask a man of his position to do, he has done it successfully in college although not always at a consistent level — so developing that consistency will be vital for his success.

But the one thing Anae has, and more than almost any other defensive end/rush linebacker is that he's nasty and has a high motor. He will give it all on every play, and has a knack for strip sacks.

When determining how Anae will project at the next level, most NFL evaluators have referred to his 2018 game tape in which he got the better of Washington State tackle Andre Dillard, who went 22nd overall to Philadelphia in last year's draft.