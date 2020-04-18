AllUtes
FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Since 2000, the University of Utah has had 30 defensive players selected in the NFL draft, 10 of whom have come from the defensive line — yet none of them ever did what Bradlee Anae did while attending Utah.

After four years as a Ute, Anae broke Utah's career sack total with 30 — he also ranks fourth with 41.5 tackles for loss and is tied for eighth all-time with six career forced fumbles. His senior year was one for the record books when he was named a consensus All-American, as well as being awarded the Morris Trophy, given to the Pac-12's best defensive lineman.

But with his career over, Anae is heading to the NFL where he's projected to be taken in either the third or fourth round. He is an interesting case with the NFL as somebody who doesn't necessarily project to be an all-Pro candidate at the next level, but with some refinement to his technique, could thrive as a starter for 8-10 years.

He has the size, hands and strength to play standing up or with a hand down in the ground, but his best chance of becoming a high-level starter will probably be as a rush linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme. 

Anae is good in many facets of the game but he doesn't necessarily star in any of them. Everything you'd ask a man of his position to do, he has done it successfully in college although not always at a consistent level — so developing that consistency will be vital for his success.

But the one thing Anae has, and more than almost any other defensive end/rush linebacker is that he's nasty and has a high motor. He will give it all on every play, and has a knack for strip sacks. 

When determining how Anae will project at the next level, most NFL evaluators have referred to his 2018 game tape in which he got the better of Washington State tackle Andre Dillard, who went 22nd overall to Philadelphia in last year's draft.

MBB Video: Utah is viewed as a team that will vastly improve in 2020-21

Utah had one of the youngest men's basketball teams in the country last season, but are set to bring back their top-8 players next year. Do they take the next step and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, or is this the end of the road for Larry Krystkowiak?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah running back Zack Moss in the NFL

The stats will say that Zack Moss is arguably the greatest running back in Utah history. But will his punishing style of play translate to the NFL and will he find success at the next level?

Ryan Kostecka

Video: According to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Everyone wants sports to come back sooner rather than later, and there's been discussions from the professional leagues that that may actually be the case. But according to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott optimistic about return of college football

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and the nine other FBS conference commissioners spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon. The results of the discussion left optimism regarding the upcoming college football season

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

It was a career worth memorializing as Utah running back Zack Moss now owns six school records and tied two others. He'll go down as one of the best to ever carry the ball for the Utes, and he owes a knee injury as his blessing in disguise

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

The NFL draft may be just over a week away but Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to see his draft stork rise despite his inability to shine in front of NFL GM's and scouts

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Upcoming NFL draft will be a welcome distraction

For the past month, we've lived in a society where sports have been nonexistent. But come April 23 a sense of normalcy will return, although in just the slightest of manners, when the NFL draft begins virtually.

Ryan Kostecka