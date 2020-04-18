FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah running back Zack Moss in the NFL

With his career as a Utah Ute now complete, there's no doubt that Zack Moss is one of the greatest running backs to ever don the red and black of Utah. Some would even go so far as to say that Moss' career numbers make him the single-greatest running back in program history.

He owns six school records, including career rushing yards (4,167), career rushing touchdowns (38) and career total touchdowns (41). He's also tied two school records, including season rushing touchdowns (15).

As a senior Moss had the best season by a Utah running back in program history. He ran for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team AP All-American.

Despite all those records, the question remains as to whether or not Moss' game will translate to success at the NFL level.

Right now, most mock drafts have Moss being taken in either the third or fourth round — but I personally wouldn't be shocked if he was taken in either the mid-to-late second round. Moss' skillset is ideal for today's NFL, and if not for the knee injury and ensuing surgery in 2018, I think he would be taken in the second round.

Moss is a physical runner, who also shows patience, vision and balance that will allow him to thrive in gap-based schemes on offense. He absorbs contact very well, absolutely run throughs would-be arm tackles and has a devastating spin move that shucks tacklers off him.

But with that punishing running style that was so successful has given cause for concern for NFL evaluators, especially given his injury history. That what makes Moss a tricky candidate to assess because he has the skills to start — which I think he will become within 2-3 years. But the durability concerns also make it questionable as to of he'll be able to make it to that second contract.

What are your thoughts of Moss in the NFL and how he'll stack up?