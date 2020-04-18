AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah running back Zack Moss in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

With his career as a Utah Ute now complete, there's no doubt that Zack Moss is one of the greatest running backs to ever don the red and black of Utah. Some would even go so far as to say that Moss' career numbers make him the single-greatest running back in program history.

He owns six school records, including career rushing yards (4,167), career rushing touchdowns (38) and career total touchdowns (41). He's also tied two school records, including season rushing touchdowns (15).

As a senior Moss had the best season by a Utah running back in program history. He ran for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team AP All-American.

Despite all those records, the question remains as to whether or not Moss' game will translate to success at the NFL level.

Right now, most mock drafts have Moss being taken in either the third or fourth round — but I personally wouldn't be shocked if he was taken in either the mid-to-late second round. Moss' skillset is ideal for today's NFL, and if not for the knee injury and ensuing surgery in 2018, I think he would be taken in the second round.

Moss is a physical runner, who also shows patience, vision and balance that will allow him to thrive in gap-based schemes on offense. He absorbs contact very well, absolutely run throughs would-be arm tackles and has a devastating spin move that shucks tacklers off him.

But with that punishing running style that was so successful has given cause for concern  for NFL evaluators, especially given his injury history. That what makes Moss a tricky candidate to assess because he has the skills to start — which I think he will become within 2-3 years. But the durability concerns also make it questionable as to of he'll be able to make it to that second contract.

What are your thoughts of Moss in the NFL and how he'll stack up?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: According to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Everyone wants sports to come back sooner rather than later, and there's been discussions from the professional leagues that that may actually be the case. But according to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott optimistic about return of college football

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and the nine other FBS conference commissioners spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon. The results of the discussion left optimism regarding the upcoming college football season

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

It was a career worth memorializing as Utah running back Zack Moss now owns six school records and tied two others. He'll go down as one of the best to ever carry the ball for the Utes, and he owes a knee injury as his blessing in disguise

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

The NFL draft may be just over a week away but Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to see his draft stork rise despite his inability to shine in front of NFL GM's and scouts

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Upcoming NFL draft will be a welcome distraction

For the past month, we've lived in a society where sports have been nonexistent. But come April 23 a sense of normalcy will return, although in just the slightest of manners, when the NFL draft begins virtually.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Does 2020 class set a record for most Utes drafted into the NFL?

Back in 2017, and headlined by No. 20 overall pick Garett Bolles, Utah had a record eight Utes taken in the NFL draft. The 2020 class, headlined by CB Jaylon Johnson, is just as talented and could potentially break that 2017 record

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Judge reduces bail for ex-Utah WR charged with rape, sexual assault of women

According to reports, a judge has significantly reduced the amount of bail for Terrell Perriman, the former University of Utah football player charged with raping a teen girl and sexually assaulting two other women.

Ryan Kostecka