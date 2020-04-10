AllUtes
FB Video: How many cornerbacks will get drafted in the first round?

Ryan Kostecka

The wide receiver position is considered the best and deepest position group in the upcoming NFL draft.

There's been a lot of talk about the quarterbacks — Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love —and offensive tackles — Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton and Jedrick Wills. But what group truly comes next after the wide receivers? 

Ironically enough, that group belongs to the cornerbacks — the very same players who will be tasked with defending the wide receivers.

Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida) are considered the cream of the crop for cornerbacks in the NFL draft and are surely to be selected in the first round — but who follows them as the next best and will they be chosen in the first round?

William Hill Sportsbook has set the over/under on how many cornerbacks will get drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft at 4.5.

So with Okudah and Henderson set, who follows suit?

According to SI position rankings, following Okudah (1) and Henderson (2) are:
3.) Kristian Fulton, LSU
4.) Trevon Diggs, Alabama
5.) Jeff Gladney, TCU
6.) A.J. Terrell, Clemson
7.) Jaylon Johnson, Utah
8.) Damon Arnette, Ohio State
9.) Bryce Hall, Virginia
10.) Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

According to multiple mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and throughout the country, every DB but Arnette and Dantzler have been placed in the top-10 multiple times at one point or another.

Depending on when Henderson is chosen in the first round, there could be a massive run on cornerbacks in the first round which would put players like Johnson, Terrell and Gladney as guys who could sneak ahead of others and make it in the opening round.

