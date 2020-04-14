FB Video: What are the logistics for the upcoming NFL draft?

Life is rapidly changing and in order to keep up, we all must evolve — and that's exactly what commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL are doing.

In order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and in strict guidelines with the CDC, Goodell announced the upcoming NFL Draft will be held virtually.

"We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices," Goodell said in a memo. "Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or health perspective."

And now with the draft just over a week away, logistics are starting to emerge as to how the draft will take place. Some of the biggest questions emerging are how the NFL is going to comply with all local, state and federal social-distancing guidelines in place? What sort of technology will be used and what restrictions are in place to combat forms of tampering and hacking?

Many people have questioned as to why the draft is still happening? Some of the main reasons why are because there is no timetable as to when the restrictions will be lifted, meaning that it's probably best to keep life as normal as possible. Also, in a world starved for sports-related news, holding the NFL draft virtually is actually a brilliant and strategic move on the NFL's part.

All 32 teams will be connected via one video conference, through a modified Microsoft Teams application to prevent hacking. Then there will be another separate connection with the league office to assure punctuality. If the connection falters, sending in picks via phone calls or emails is the next scenario.

While there are many other logistics to be discussed, this has the opportunity to go off brilliantly or be an absolute train-wreck. Either way, it's going to make for some great television.