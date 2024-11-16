Former Utah coach says Isaac Wilson likely out vs. Colorado
Former Utah head coach Ron McBride revealed in a radio interview with KSL in Salt Lake City that he believes Isaac Wilson will be unavailable for the Utes’ game against No. 18 Colorado on Saturday due to illness. If true, this would leave head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah with just one healthy quarterback for the pivotal matchup.
Wilson, who was named the starter earlier in the week, had recently reclaimed the role following Brandon Rose’s season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his foot. The Utes’ quarterback room has been plagued by injuries throughout the season, with Wilson potentially joining a growing list of sidelined players. Utah’s issues began with veteran Cam Rising, who faced multiple injuries before being shut down for the season. Rising’s absence was followed by Sam Huard’s departure, and then Rose’s injury, leaving Utah scrambling for options.
Wilson himself has been playing through adversity, reportedly dealing with a pre-existing injury while stepping in for Rising earlier in the season. His potential absence would thrust Luke Bottari, listed as the backup, into the starting role. Bottari started against Colorado last season in a game where the Buffaloes were without their star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. This time, however, the Buffaloes will enter the game at full strength and as heavy favorites.
For Colorado, the matchup is another opportunity to solidify their standing as one of the most compelling teams in college football under head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes are led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has consistently delivered strong performances, supported by standout talents like Travis Hunter. With Utah potentially down to one quarterback, the Buffaloes’ defense will look to capitalize.
The game is scheduled for Noon ET on FOX, with Colorado aiming to maintain their momentum and Utah battling to overcome yet another significant setback. As injuries continue to mount for the Utes, the depth and resilience of their roster will be tested against a high-powered Colorado team.