Texas Tech vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Texas Tech-Utah matchup in Week 4 of the college football season.

Peter Dewey

The Utah Utes are 93-30 at home under head coach Kyle Whittingham. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
A pair of top-25 teams battle at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25 as No. 16 Utah hosts No. 17 Texas Tech in Week 4.

Texas Tech is undefeated to start the 2025 season, knocking off Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Kent State and Oregon State in its first three games. None of those teams are great this season, but Texas Tech won in dominant fashion, posting a +139 point differential.

Now, the Red Raiders face an extremely tough test against the Utah Utes, who have beaten UCLA, Cal Poly and Wyoming all in convincing fashion. Utah has not allowed more than 10 points in a single game this season.

So, which team will remain undefeated in Week 4?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 clash.  

Texas Tech vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Texas Tech +3.5 (-108)
  • Utah -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Texas Tech: +154
  • Utah: -185

Total

  • 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texas Tech vs. Utah How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): FOX
  • Texas Tech record: 3-0
  • Utah record: 3-0

Texas Tech vs. Utah Key Player to Watch

Behren Morton, Quarterback, Texas Tech

No player in the country has thrown for more scores than Morton (11) so far this season, and he’s led a potent Texas Tech air attack, which is averaging 387.7 yards per game.

Morton is looking to become the first quarterback to crack this tough Utah defense in Week 4, but he’s going to need some help from his receivers on the outside. Utah is allowing just 134 passing yards per game in 2025. 

Texas Tech vs. Utah Prediction and Pick

It’s hard to take much away from the first three games from either of these teams, as they both dominated inferior opponents. 

However, there is one trend that I can’t look past when it comes to Utah at home under head coach Kyle Whittingham. 

Whittingham has been with the Utes since 2005, and the team has always been elite at home, going 93-30 straight up and 67-50-4 against the spread. With this spread set just outside a field goal, I like Utah to cover again on Saturday.

Texas Tech has been able to air the ball out against inferior competition, but I think that will be tougher to do against a Utes defense that hasn’t allowed more than 10 points in a single game and is giving up just 224 total yards of offense per game.

Texas Tech has dominated in its three games as well, allowing just 230.7 yards of total offense per night. Still, I lean with Utah at home after a fast start to the 2025 campaign. 

Pick: Utah -3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

