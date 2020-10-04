SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Former Utah great Larry Wilson passed away at the age of 82

Ryan Kostecka

Larry Wilson is a name that the younger generation of Utah fans don't know. But it's one that they absolutely should.

Arguably the most talented football player to ever come out of the University of Utah — and who now sits in the NFL Hall of Fame, Wilson passed away last week at the age of 82.

AP992139410542
St. Louis Cardinals defensive great Larry Wilson receives a Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime during the Washington-St. Louis game, Sept. 17, 1978 in St. Louis

Wilson was the first Ute to ever be enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame, being inducted in 1978. 

How great was Wilson on the gridiron? He was inducted into the Hall of Fame despite never playing a down in the postseason. 

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Wilson,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “He was an All-American as a two-way starter, and the first player from the University of Utah to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We mourn with his family and friends, and the entire Utah Football family.”

Wilson was chosen by the St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) in the seventh round of the 1960 NFL draft. Although chosen as a halfback following an all-American season the year prior at Utah, Wilson changed to safety and the rest was history.

He played 13 seasons at safety and named to the All-Pro team six times (five first team nominations). He made eight Pro Bowls and finished with 52 career interceptions and 800 return yards.

Wilson's best season came in 1966 when he was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year after leading with 10 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns — he had seven consecutive games with an interception.

His No. 8 is one of five numbers to be retired by the Cardinals organization.

AP20262755226580
In this Oct. 18, 1970, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals safety Larry Wilson (8) winds up in a handstand after intercepting a Philadelphia Eagles pass and returning it 20 yards in the second period of a football game in Philadelphia. Wilson, a former Cardinals safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 82. Wilson died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, according to a news release from the team

“He was someone who truly lived his faith and demonstrated it daily in the kindness he showed every single person he met,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “Any of us lucky enough to be in his orbit — whether that was for a few minutes or four decades — was always better off from the experience. I will remember Larry Wilson first as a fantastic person but then obviously as one of the greatest players the National Football League has ever seen.”

Wilson is a member of two of NFL's all-decade teams, making the first team in the 1960's and the second team in the 1970's.

As a Ute, Wilson was a two-way star from 1957-59, earning all-American honors in 1959. He finished his career with 230 carries for 1,220 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking Utah's most difficult games for the 2020 season

When the Pac-12 schedule was released on Saturday morning, Utah saw exactly who would it would be facing for the 2020 season — and now we rank who most likely stands in the Utes way

Ryan Kostecka

Jaylon Johnson ranked among the best cornerbacks in the NFL

Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson is off to a fast start in his NFL career, helping lead the Chicago Bears to a 3-0 start — and it's his physical presence where he's helping the Bears most

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 schedule released; Utah to open at home vs. Arizona

Utah's seven game, conference-only Pac-12 schedule was released on Saturday morning — with the Utes set to open the season on Nov. 7 at home against Arizona

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA approves plan for fall championships to be held in the spring

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors have officially approved a plan for all of the canceled fall championships to now be held throughout the spring in conjunction with the spring championships

Ryan Kostecka

Tim Patrick shined for the Denver Broncos on Thursday night

After scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games, former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick is finally capitalizing on all of his hardwork following a long journey to how het even got into this position

Ryan Kostecka

College Football Playoff expansion proposal is denied

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott suggested expanding the College Football Playoff this season due to the staggered start — but it was denied by the committee at their Wednesday meeting

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Javelin Guidry to make NFL debut on Thursday Night Football

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry signed an undrafted contract with the New York Jets — and will now make his NFL debut on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Tim Patrick shines in 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday

Despite starting 0-3 following his 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick has been a bright spot for the Denver Broncos and recorded his first touchdown of the season last week

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 4

Despite playing well this season, Denver Broncos stars Tim Patrick and Garett Bolles will look to get the team its first win of the season when they play the New York Jets on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

Garett Bolles making the most of "last chance" with the Denver Broncos

Three weeks into the NFL season and former Ute and current Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is making the most of an opportunity to show he's worthy of a contract extension

Ryan Kostecka