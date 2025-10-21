How former Utah football stars performed during NFL Week 7 slate
Roughly a dozen former Utah football standouts suited up during the NFL's Week 7 slate, spanning over 10 hours with competition taking place on both domestic and international soil.
The action started across the pond at Wembley Stadium in London, where former Utes wide receiver and current Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher Tim Patrick had to watch his team get decimated by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for an international game record five touchdown passes in LA's 35-7 victory.
The 28-point setback dropped Patrick's Jaguars to 4-3 on the season, tying them with two other teams that are currently vying for the 6-seed in the AFC playoff picture. Still, Jacksonville is just a game back of the 3-seed, which belongs to the Denver Broncos at the moment after their historic comeback win over the New York Giants.
Teams that held an 18-point lead in the final 6 minutes of a game had won the past 1,602 games — until the Broncos rallied with 33 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Giants, 33-32, in one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL history.
Former Utah standout Garrett Bolles played a critical role in Denver's rally by keeping his quarterback, Bo Nix, upright the entire game. Bolles, who earned an efficient 73.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance, also helped guide Denver's offense to a record 291 yards and 33 points in the fourth quarter from his spot at left tackle.
From Patrick to Bolles, here's a look at how former Utah players fared during Week 7 of the NFL season.
Cody Barton, Tennessee Titans: Recorded 4 total tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted) in Tennessee's 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
Miles Battle, New England Patriots: Elevated to New England's active roster ahead of 31-13 win over Tennessee.
Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos: Earned the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any offensive player on Denver's roster (73.8) after its 33-32 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants.
Terrell Burgess, New Orleans Saints: Had 1 assisted tackle in New Orleans' 26-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Mohamoud Diabate, Cleveland Browns: Played in Cleveland's 31-6 win over Miami Dolphins.
Leki Fotu, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 3 total tackles (1 solo, 1 for loss, 2 assisted) in Las Vegas' 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Went 2-for-2 on extra point attempts in Washington's 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Tim Patrick, Jacksonville Jaguars: Had 1 catch for 22 yards in Jacksonville's 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Karene Reid, Denver Broncos: Saw the field during the Broncos' historic comeback against the Giants.
Nephi Sewell, New Orleans Saints: Elevated to New Orleans' active roster prior to 26-14 loss to Chicago.
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints: Saw the field during New Orleans' 26-14 loss to Chicago.
Injured/inactive: Clark Phillips III, Atlanta Falcons (injured reserve), Cole Bishop, Buffalo Bills (bye), Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo (bye; strained oblique in Week 7 game at Atlanta), Mitch Wishnowsky, Buffalo (bye), Jaylon Johnson, Chicago (injured reserve), Jonah Elliss, Denver (shoulder), Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions (groin), Devon Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars (calf), Julian Blackmon, New Orleans Saints (shoulder).