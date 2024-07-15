Kyle Whittingham says differences between Power Five conferences are subtle
Utah’s previous transition from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12 Conference was a step in the right direction. Now that the Utes are moving forward in the Big 12, coach Kyle Whittingham does not anticipate significant differences for his team.
Despite the Big 12's historical preference for the spread offense and a slight shift towards the running game, Whittingham remains confident that the offensive strategies they will face will be familiar.
"There’s not a ton of difference between the Big 12 and the Pac-12," Whittingham said during the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. He noted that differences among all Power Five conferences are subtle, with some teams more committed to running the ball than others.
Success on defense, regardless of the offensive scheme, boils down to the fundamentals. Utah’s reputation for physical and tough defensive play will serve them well.
Whittingham emphasized the importance of basics like blocking, tackling, and shedding blocks, which he believes are crucial to success in football. This philosophy of physicality starts with the defensive line, a unit that will be pivotal in the Utes' new conference.
Senior defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, the only All-Big 12 selection on defense from Utah, leads the defensive line. Tafuna, a three-time All-Pac-12 second-team pick, brings experience and productivity to the team, having started 11 games last year with three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups. Alongside him, other projected starters like Logan Fano, Keanu Tanuvasa, and either Connor O’Toole or Van Fillinger, all have starting experience and are expected to contribute significantly.
Logan Fano, a transfer from BYU, showed great promise last season before an ACL injury halted his progress. Whittingham is optimistic about Fano's return, stating, "Absolutely. Yep, absolutely. He’s doing great right now. No limitations." Tanuvasa, after preserving his redshirt in 2022, had a breakout season starting all 13 games last year. His contributions included 27 tackles, six for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection.
If Fano is ready to start the season, either O’Toole or Fillinger will join him on the starting line. Both players have shown they can perform under pressure. O’Toole, transitioning from wide receiver to defensive end, finished the last season strong despite missing the initial games due to injury. Fillinger also proved his mettle, starting eight games and amassing solid stats, including 31 tackles and three sacks.
Even with the departure of defensive end Jonah Elliss to the NFL, Utah’s defensive line remains stout. The team has several starting caliber players, ensuring depth and talent at the position. Last season, the defensive line was instrumental in maintaining a top defense, particularly excelling in limiting rushing yards and securing sacks.
Phil Steele ranks Utah’s defensive line as the third-best in the nation. Whittingham is confident in the depth and strength of his defensive line, citing multiple players who can perform at a high level. This defensive line's physicality will be a component of Utah's play, continuing a tradition of tough, fundamental football regardless of conference affiliation.