Mark Harlan believes Kyle Whittingham has renewed passion
Kyle Whittingham’s future at Utah was uncertain following a disappointing 5-7 season in 2024.
With the program having already named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the coach-in-waiting, speculation grew about whether Whittingham would step away after more than two decades at the helm. However, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan made it clear that Whittingham wasn’t ready to call it quits just yet.
“At the end of the year, we talked about what (Kyle Whittingham) is feeling,” Harlan said on KSL's Sports Zone. “He asked for a little bit more time to go through that process in his head… He said, ‘Guys, I want to come back. I want to get this thing back to where I know it should be.’”
Rather than walking away, Whittingham doubled down on his commitment, entering the offseason with renewed energy. Harlan noted that the longtime head coach is more fired up than ever, attacking the rebuild with a sense of urgency. Utah wasted no time making moves to reshape the roster and coaching staff, setting the stage for a rebound in 2025.
One of the most significant changes came on offense, where the Utes brought in Jason Beck as offensive coordinator. Beck, known for his success developing quarterbacks, brings fresh ideas to an offense that struggled mightily in 2024. His presence is expected to help stabilize the unit and create a smoother transition for the program whenever Whittingham eventually steps away.
Meanwhile, Scalley remains an integral part of the team’s identity, ensuring continuity on defense while preparing for his eventual ascension to head coach. His presence allows Whittingham to focus on the immediate task at hand—getting Utah back to competing at a high level.
Despite the challenges of the previous season, Utah appears determined to return to bowl contention. The fire in Whittingham hasn’t faded; if anything, it’s burning brighter.
With a reinvigorated approach to recruiting and the transfer portal, Utah is gearing up for a bounce-back season. Whittingham’s second wind in Salt Lake City signals that he isn’t done just yet—he’s ready to finish strong.