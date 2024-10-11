If Cam Rising's return doesn't go as expected, could year eight be on the table?
Utah quarterback Cam Rising, now in his seventh season of college football, has become a compelling storyline as he battles to return from yet another injury. Rising, a central figure for the Utah Utes, has faced numerous challenges throughout his career, but his determination to succeed remains unwavering. As he prepares to come back from injury, there is an interesting twist to his journey: Rising may still have one more season left in Salt Lake City if he chooses to use it.
Despite having another year of eligibility, Rising has vowed not to use it. But that was before injuring his throwing hand. Also, he would stand to make a similar amount in NIL and have another year to prepare for the NFL. Not to mention, if Rising did shut it down now under a worst case scenario, a medical redshirt might be in order. This would give him a possible ninth year of eligibility.
This potential eighth season in 2025 stems from a proposed settlement agreement between the NCAA and the U.S. Justice Department. The agreement would grant an extra year of eligibility to players who had to sit out due to transfer eligibility rules since the 2019-20 academic year. Rising, who played in just one game in 2020 before earning the starting role in 2021, could benefit from this ruling. His impact has been undeniable, leading Utah to a 10-4 record in 2022, including a Pac-12 championship where he outplayed USC quarterback Caleb Williams. That season, Rising threw for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also contributing 465 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
However, in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Rising suffered a significant setback, tearing multiple ligaments in his knee. He missed the entire 2023 season as he recovered, yet his return in 2024 started on a high note with a career-high five touchdown passes in a dominant 49-0 victory over Southern Utah.
Rising's leadership and resilience are undeniable. Despite enduring injuries and setbacks, he remains a crucial player for Utah. At 25 years old, Rising has already received an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just like many other athletes. If he chooses to stay for an eighth season, he could follow in the footsteps of former Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos at the age of 26.
No. 16 Utah now looks ahead to a Friday night matchup with Arizona State, eager to continue building on Rising’s return.