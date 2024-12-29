Steve Smith Sr. becomes first-time finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Steve Smith Sr. has reached a significant milestone in his career by being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. This marks the first appearance as a finalist for the former Ute, highlighting the impact of his illustrious career and cementing his legacy as one of the league’s most dominant receivers.
Smith's professional accomplishments speak volumes about his Hall of Fame credentials. Ranking eighth all-time in NFL receiving yards with 14,731, he is in elite company. Of the seven players ahead of him, six are already enshrined in Canton, while Larry Fitzgerald remains the only exception, awaiting eligibility in 2026. Smith’s 2005 season was particularly remarkable, as he achieved the rare NFL "Triple Crown," leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. This feat, accomplished by only 16 players in NFL history, underscores Smith’s dominance during his prime.
Before his professional career, Smith was a two-time All-Mountain West selection at Utah, showcasing his talent as both a receiver and return specialist. His transition to the NFL was seamless, as he immediately made an impact during his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers in 2001. Smith became the only player that year to return both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown, earning All-Pro recognition as a kick returner. His versatility and explosiveness set the tone for the rest of his career.
Smith’s accolades include five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors, reflecting his consistent excellence over the years. In 2005, he led the league in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,563), and touchdowns (12), earning the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award after returning from a broken leg. Smith's fierce competitive spirit and relentless drive made him a nightmare for opposing defenses, even when facing double coverage. Unlike many star receivers, Smith often lacked a complementary wideout to divert attention, making his production even more impressive.
His career spanned 16 seasons, with 13 years spent with the Panthers and his final three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith left an indelible mark on both franchises, becoming the Panthers' all-time leading receiver and continuing to contribute significantly with the Ravens. Beyond his receiving prowess, Smith tallied over 4,000 return yards, solidifying his status as one of the most versatile players of his generation.
As the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee prepares to make its final decisions, Smith stands among 15 modern-era finalists, competing alongside legends like Eli Manning, Antonio Gates, and Reggie Wayne. The Class of 2025 will be revealed on February 6, ahead of Super Bowl LIX, with enshrinement set for August in Canton. For Smith, this recognition not only honors his on-field achievements but also celebrates the grit and passion that defined his remarkable career.