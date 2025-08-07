Utah's Devon Dampier nominated for top college football QB award
Preseason nominations continue to roll in for Devon Dampier ahead of his first season as the starting quarterback of the Utah Utes.
Already tabbed as the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Dampier is also considered a contender for the Maxwell Award and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, two nationally-esteemed honors that recognize the best players in the sport for their achievements on and off the field.
Heading into the thick of fall camp, Dampier has been nominated for another prestigious honor — the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, presented annually to the nation's best signal-caller. The Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee named Dampier to the award's preseason watch list on Thursday.
It's the fourth straight preseason in which the starting quarterback for Utah made the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, as Dampier extends a streak that Cameron Rising started in 2022. Dampier would be the first Utes player to take home the accolade, should the New Mexico transfer impress at the Power Four level much like he did against Group of Five competition.
While at the helm of New Mexico's offense, Dampier led the Mountain West in points responsible for (188) and total yards (3,934) last season, showcasing his dual-threat abilities while tossing 12 touchdowns through the air and running in another 19 on the ground. He became the first quarterback in program history to earn All-Mountain West first team honors in the process and had the Lobos ranked No. 4 in the country with 484.3 yards per game.
Semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award will be announced on Nov. 12 after the foundation's selection committee votes on its top 16 nominations. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, before the winner is unveiled on Dec. 11.