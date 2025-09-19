Utah football joins recruiting mix for highly-touted WR prospect in 2027 class
With its attention shifting beyond its 2026 recruiting class, the Utah football program has extended an offer to one of the highly-rated wide receiver prospects featured in the 2027 class in Tyler High School (Texas) product Trey Haralson.
Haralson, who shared the latest news in his recruitment via his X account on Friday, is a consensus top-35 receiver in the country with offers from several power conference schools.
Rivals grades the 6-foot-1 Haralson as a four-star and the No. 25 high school junior from the state of Texas, while 247Sports ranks him as a three-star and the No. 35 receiver in the 2027 class after a breakout sophomore campaign, in which he hauled in 32 receptions for 682 yards and 12 touchdowns (plus a kick return touchdown).
Haralson's picked up right where he left off as a sophomore; three games into his junior season, he has 19 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns, according to his MaxPreps profile. He's added another 114 all-purpose yards as a kick and punt returner.
In addition to his skillset on the gridiron, Haralson has showcased his speed and athleticism in track and field as well, with a time of 11.2 seconds in the 100-yard dash as a sophomore, per MileSplit.
The Utes have joined a recruiting race that includes a few of their Big 12 counterparts in Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, TCU and Texas Tech, as well as Arkansas, Florida State, Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M at the Power Four level, among others.
Utah has spent more time in recent weeks extending offers to its top targets in the 2027 class. Three-star wide receiver Rob Larson from Folsom, California, and three-star defensive lineman JD Hill from Mission Viejo, California, have shared their offers from the Utes on social media this month.
Kyle Whittingham and company are also set to host several prospects on game day visits during Saturday's contest against Texas Tech, including three-star linebacker and son of former NFL defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, Sam Ngata, and the No. 1-ranked high school junior from the state of Idaho, Titus Osterman.