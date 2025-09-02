Utah football receives Big 12 weekly honors
Several members of the Utah football team were recognized by the Big 12 on Tuesday following the Utes' dominant win over UCLA in their season opener over the weekend.
Junior quarterback Devon Dampier was named the league's offensive player of the week for his impressive debut against the Bruins, in which the New Mexico transfer was efficient through the air and led his team in rushing yards to propel Utah to a 43-10 victory from Pasadena, California, on Saturday.
In addition to completing 21-of-25 pass attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns, Dampier wasn't sacked nor committed a turnover in his first game wearing a Utes uniform; a testament to his dual threat abilities as well as Utah's stout offensive line.
While Dampier claimed his individual honor from the Big 12, the Utes' offensive line was credited with Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week honors.
Utah's offensive line paved the way for 286 rushing yards — the most by a Big 12 squad to face an FBS opponent in Week 1 — and contributed to the team's efficient 14-of-17 clip on third down. The Utes also scored on all six of their red zone trips and converted their lone fourth-down try of the game as well.
On the other side of the ball, Utah was also the recipient of the season's first Big 12 Defensive Line of the Week award after bringing down Nico Iamaleava four times and limiting UCLA to just 220 total yards of offense in their season opener. Defensive ends Logan Fano and John Henry Daley spearheaded the Utes' pass rush up front, as they recorded 3.0 of their team's 4.0 sacks on Iamaleava, who completed just 50% of his passes on the night.
"I think they held up well," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on his secondary unit. "No balls were over our head. We dodged a bullet or two; there were some guys open up the field and they missed the throw, but I thought for a first game, those guys did a nice job."
Utah will look to keep its momentum rolling on Saturday when Cal Poly visits Salt Lake City for the Utes' home opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Big 12 Weekly Awards (Sept. 2)
- Offensive Players of the Week: Iowa State QB Rocco Becht, Utah QB Devon Dampier
- Defensive Players of the Week: TCU safety Bud Clark,
- Special Teams Players of the Week: Arizona State punter Kanyon Floyd, Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy
- Freshman of the Week: BYU QB Bear Bachmeier
- Offensive Line of the Week: Utah
- Defensive Line of the Week: Utah
Cincinnati LB Jake Golday