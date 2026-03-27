Utah football reveals details for spring fan event

As Morgan Scalley noted in a recent media availability session, the Utah football team will not be participating in a spring game this year.

Instead, fans will have an opportunity to meet the 2026 roster during an event the program has dubbed the "22 For U Fan Day."

The event, which has been set for April 18 at Spence Eccles Field House, will include activities for fans to engage in as they get to know the Utes' newcomers and returners for the upcoming season.

According to a release from the official Utah football X account, the fan day will feature an autograph session that the entire team will partake in, plus a coat drive drop-off, live interviews and music. There'll also be a kids fun zone. The event is set to run from 4:30-6 p.m.

It's the first time in several years that the Utes aren't hosting a spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. When asked whether the team would keep the tradition alive for this spring, Scalley said he wanted to take advantage of the 15 practices his team is allotted so he and his staff can implement all the new wrinkles ahead of fall camp.

"We are going to open things up," Scalley said . "We've already opened things up more [to the media], and also going to do that to our fans a little bit."

Over the past few years, Utah's annual spring game helped benefit the school's 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship, which honored former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. The team split into two groups — the offense and the defense — for a scrimmage that essentially acted as a practice with fans in attendance.

Around this time a year ago, fans got to witness Devon Dampier make his unofficial debut in Utah threads as he led the offense to a 42-38 victory over Scalley's defense. It wasn't necessarily the prettiest start for the New Mexico transfer, though he settled in and made some nice throws as he and the offense erased a 22-point deficit. It was also the first time fans got to see Jason Beck's offense operate in a competitive environment.

Once again, the Utes are installing a new offensive scheme — one that Kevin McGiven has brought with him from Utah State to Salt Lake City. Joining him is former Aggies standout receiver Braden Pegan and San José State transfer Kyri Shoels, who worked with McGiven during their shared time at San José State.

Other players who will likely become fan favorites soon include the highest-ranked recruit in program history, Kelvin Obot, plus notable returners Jackson Bennee, Elijah "Scooby" Davis, Johnathan Hall, Wayshawn Parker, Daniel Bray, Byrd Ficklin, Hunter Andrews and Dampier, among others.

Utah is also set to introduce its incoming transfer portal class and its 2026 recruiting class for the first time.