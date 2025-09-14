Utah football scales AP Top 25 poll after Week 3 win
Coming off its third straight win to open the 2025 season, Utah continued its ascension up the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Utes checked in as the No. 16-ranked team in the country in the latest rankings from the national media, marking the second straight week in which Kyle Whittingham's program moved up college football's hierarchy after being left on the outside in the preseason.
Utah's rise into the AP's top 20 was the result of a hard-fought victory over Wyoming on Saturday, in which the Utes shook off a slow start with four consecutive scoring drives in the second half to pull away for a 31-6 win from War Memorial Stadium. Despite out-gaining the Cowboys (2-1) by nearly 200 yards and running 20 more plays from scrimmage, the Utes (3-0) had just 3 points on the scoreboard at halftime due to several miscues, including self-inflicted penalties and three missed field goals.
"The whole issue was finishing drives on offense, and fortunately, we got that corrected," Whittingham said after the game. "Our O-line did a really good job in that second half, took charge and really controlled the line of scrimmage."
The Utes' third straight win to start the season earned them 573 points from the panel of voters, slotting them in between No. 15 Tennessee and their next opponent, No. 17 Texas Tech.
"We got to be up for the occasion," Whittingham said of Utah's Big 12 opener against the Red Raiders (Saturday, 10 a.m. MT on Fox). "It's at our place, and our fans will be there in full force in the Muss, and it'll be a great environment."
Here's a look at the rest of the AP Top 25 following Week 3.
AP Top 25 poll (post-Week 3)
- Ohio State (3-0) [55 first-place votes]
- Penn State (3-0) [5]
- LSU (3-0) [2]
- Miami (3-0) [3)
- Georgia (3-0)
- Oregon (3-0)
- Florida State (2-0)
- Texas (2-1)
- Illinois (3-0)
- Texas A&M (3-0)
- Oklahoma (3-0)
- Iowa State (4-0)
- Ole Miss (3-0)
- Alabama (2-1)
- Tennessee (2-1)
- Utah (3-0)
- Texas Tech (3-0)
- Georgia Tech (3-0)
- Indiana (3-0)
- Vanderbilt (3-0)
- Michigan (2-1)
- Auburn (3-0)
- Missouri (3-0)
- Notre Dame (0-2)
- USC (3-0)
Dropped out:
South Carolina (No. 11), Clemson (No. 12), South Florida (No. 18)
New to the poll:
No. 18 Georgia Tech, No. 20 Vanderbilt, No. 25 USC
Largest rise: No. 10 Texas A&M (+6)
Others receiving votes:
BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.