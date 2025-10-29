Utah football teases uniforms for Big 12 clash vs. Cincinnati
It appears Utah will be fully embracing Halloween for its showdown against Cincinnati on Saturday.
A post from the official Utah Football account on X indicated the Utes will be rocking a darker set of uniforms for the Big 12 clash against the Bearcats, including black pants, jerseys and helmet to match.
The 48-second video posted to social media Tuesday teased Utah's ninth different uniform combination of the season, with the black helmet featuring the "circle and drum" logo making a return after being utilized in the Week 3 contest at Wyoming.
The Utes rocked throwback jerseys, white pants and "interlocking U's" helmet during their blowout win over Colorado last Saturday.
Utah (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will look to follow up its historic 53-7 blowout over the Buffaloes with a pivotal victory over a Cincinnati team (7-1, 5-0) that hasn't lost since its season-opener to Nebraska.
The Bearcats extended their win streak to seven last Saturday with a strong finish against Baylor, which nearly erased a 24-0 deficit before Brendan Sorsby and company iced the game late with a couple of touchdown scores to pull away, 41-20, at Nippert Stadium.
Sorsby didn't put up the gaudy numbers he's accustomed to, though the 6-foot-3 redshirt junior continued to play turnover-free football while tossing a pair of touchdown passes and completing 61.9% of his attempts. He also added 85 yards on the ground and a score on 11 carries.
After applying relentless pressure on Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter last Saturday, Utah's front seven will be tasked with getting home on a quarterback who's only been brought down for a sack twice this season. Part of Sorsby's ability to remain upright can be attributed to the guys protecting him up front, as the Bearcats offensive line has also paved the way for the Big 12's fifth-best rushing attack.
Cincinnati's potent ground game could be face a hindrance with leading rusher Evan Pryor likely ruled "out" for Saturday's contest at Rice-Eccles Stadium, according to Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield. The 5-foot-9 redshirt senior paces the team in total rush yards (478) and yards per carry (7.2, also No. 1 in the Big 12).
If Pryor is unavailable for Saturday's contest, Cincinnati would likely lean on 5-foot-8 back Tawee Walker, even more so than it already has, to carry the load against the Utes defense. Walker already leads the team in total attempts (90) and is second to Pryor with 466 rushing yards on the season.
Kickoff between the Utes and Bearcats is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.