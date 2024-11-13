Utah RB Jaylon Glover out for season, will enter transfer portal
Utah running back Jaylon Glover has announced his decision to sit out the remainder of the season and enter the transfer portal. This decision means Glover, a third-year junior, will seek new opportunities outside Utah, where he was a key recruit in the 2022 class. Despite only appearing in three games this season, Glover managed to record 12 carries for 60 yards. By limiting his appearances, he retains the ability to redshirt, preserving two additional years of eligibility.
Glover's career with the Utes spanned three seasons, where he accumulated 928 yards and six touchdowns on 227 carries. His standout moment came last season against the Colorado Buffaloes when he posted a career-high 107 yards on 17 carries, showing his potential as a playmaker. Glover’s departure marks the loss of a player Utah fans had anticipated as a future backfield star, especially since he had attracted attention from powerhouse programs from the SEC before committing to the Utes.
Glover's exit comes after apologizing for vulgar remarks before last week's Holy War with 9th-ranked BYU. No word if that incident was a factor in leaving Salt Lake City. Glover said in a statement on social media he'll be entering the portal in Dec. 8.
The timing of Glover’s exit adds another layer of challenge to a Utah team already dealing with a string of injuries. Over the past month, the Utes have lost three quarterbacks, further straining the depth of their roster. As a result, freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, who was recently sidelined with injuries, will return as the starting QB in the team’s upcoming game.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes are preparing for a critical matchup against 18th-ranked Colorado in Boulder. With Glover’s departure and the team’s injury concerns, Utah faces an uphill battle as they approach the close of their season.