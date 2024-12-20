Utah RB Mike Mitchell enters transfer portal after restock
The Utah Utes football program is undergoing a major transformation at the running back position heading into the 2025 season. On the same day the team secured high-profile running back transfers Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers, redshirt freshman Mike Mitchell announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Mitchell, the team’s second-leading rusher during their 5-7 season in 2024, accumulated 167 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Mitchell’s departure marks a significant change for the Utes, who have seen several running backs, including former Florida Mr. Football Jaylon Glover, Dijon Stanley, and Anthony Woods, also enter the portal. Stanley has already committed to New Mexico State. Despite Mitchell’s contributions, senior Micah Bernard was the clear leader in the backfield last season, rushing for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns. However, Mitchell had more carries than any other backup, highlighting his role as a key contributor.
The running back room will have a fresh look under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Wayshawn Parker, a former Washington State standout and the No. 2 ranked running back in the transfer portal, is expected to lead the charge. Parker rushed for 735 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman. Joining him is Mike Washington, a former New Mexico State running back who totaled 713 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, and NaQuari Rogers, who ran for 382 yards and five touchdowns under Beck’s guidance at New Mexico.
Additionally, dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, another New Mexico transfer, is expected to contribute in the run game. Mitchell’s exit leaves the Utes with exciting but untested talent to rely on in 2025. As the 22nd Utah player to enter the portal this offseason, Mitchell will have three years of eligibility at his next destination.