Utah's Spencer Fano named preseason AP All-American
Analysts and pundits might not see eye-to-eye when it comes to forecasting Utah's place in the college football landscape, though there's certainly a growing consensus around the Utes' star right tackle heading into the 2025 regular season.
Already deemed as one of the top players at his position by multiple media outlets going into his junior year, Spencer Fano's reputation earned more credibility Monday with an appearance on the Associated Press' preseason All-America First Team.
Fano was featured alongside a handful of offensive linemen from the Big Ten and SEC on the AP's first team ballot, including guard Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State), center Jake Slaughter (Florida), guard Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M) and tackle Kadyn Proctor (Alabama). In fact, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was the only other Big 12 player to earn a spot on either team.
Fano, who started all 12 games at right tackle in 2024, has also been tabbed with preseason All-America honors by ESPN, Pro Football Focus, The Athletic, CBS Sports and the Walter Camp, among others. The 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork, Utah, native has additionally received All-Big 12 preseason honors and been named to a couple of national award watch lists heading into the regular season, including the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award. He was also labeled as the top returning offensive lineman in the country by PFF after posting the best run-blocking grade (91.8) among right tackles last season, in addition to leading all Football Bowl Subdivision tackles in overall grade (93.0).
It's the second time the AP has recognized Fano in his collegiate career, with the first instance coming just a few months ago when he was awarded postseason All-America Second Team honors for his efforts in the 2024 campaign.
AP All-America First Team
Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OT: Spencer Fano, Utah
OG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
OG: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
All-purpose: Desmond Reid, Pitt
K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
Defense
DE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson
DT: Zane Durant, Penn State
DE: Colin Simmons, Texas
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
DB: Michael Taaffe, Texas
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
AP All-America Second Team
Offense
QB: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon
WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
WR: Cam Coleman, Auburn
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson
TE: Max Klare, Ohio State
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
OG: Cayden Green, Missouri
OT: Blake Miller, Clemson
All-purpose: Kaytron Allen, Penn State
K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia
Defense
DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
DT: Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DT: Christen Miller, Georgia
DE: Matayo Uiagelelei, Oregon
LB: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
S: Koi Perich, Minnesota
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
P: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State