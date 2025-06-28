Utah Utes secure commitment from brother of NFL safety
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program landed a commitment Friday night from junior college tight end prospect Josiah Jefferson.
Jefferson, currently suiting up for Southwestern Community College near San Diego, will be part of the Utes' 2026 recruiting class. He chose Utah over Oklahoma and Arizona during a ceremony at Southwestern.
Jefferson received interest from several FBS programs as the top-rated tight end from the JUCO ranks on 247Sports' 2026 class rankings. He also received offers from Boise State, Cal, Maryland, UNLV and Washington State.
Jefferson caught 23 passes for 213 yards across nine appearances as a freshman with the Jaguars. He was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He became commit No. 13 of Utah's 2026 recruiting class.
Jefferson took a trip out to Salt Lake City last weekend, notably alongside top-10 offensive lineman Felix Ojo, three-star Kennan Pula (No. 68-ranked wide receiver in 2026 class) and his brother Jaron Pula (No. 61 wide receiver) — both from Lone Peak High School — plus Aisa Galea'i (No. 81 safety) from Timpview High School. Galea'i committed to Utah on Tuesday.
The Utes also received a pledge from three-star cornerback prospect Dylan Waters (No. 97 cornerback) on Tuesday.
Utah landed three-stars Rowdy Pearce (ranked as the No. 94 offensive lineman in the 2026 class), Perrion Williams (No. 73 wide receiver in the class), Bear Fisher (No. 118 tight end) and Javion Ramon (No. 94 edge rusher).
Three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 164 cornerback) have also committed to Utah, as well as three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher).
Jefferson's brother and Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson celebrated his younger brother's big day with a post to X. Tony was a standout safety at Oklahoma before signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
"Congrats to Lil bro!" Tony wrote. "Going to support you no matter what — go be great."