Utah vs. Oregon State: Everything You Need To Know

After starting the season 0-2, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham believes the Utes are a 'work in progress' — BUT he also believes they 'can be a good football team' if they can fix some of their issues

Utah continues its search for its first win of the season and a chance to stay on the right track towards bowl eligibility, while Oregon State looks to keep the momentum after getting its best victory in five years last weekend against hated-rival Oregon.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff...

Utah (0-2) vs. Oregon State (2-2)

When: Saturday, Dec. 5 — 8:30 p.m. MT

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN

Play-By-Play: Mike

Analyst: Kirk Morrison

Sideline Reporter: Ian Fitzsimmons

Radio: KALL ESPN 700 AM

Play-By-Play: Bill Riley

Analyst: Scott Mitchell

Sirius: 108

XM: 198

Internet: 960

Betting Line: Utah (-11.5) — Over/Under = 51.5

Series History

11-10-1 Oregon State / Utah is currently on a four-game winning streak in the series, although three of those four games have been decided by 12 points or fewer.

The Utes absolutely dominated the Beavers last season in Corvallis, jumping out to a 52-0 lead through three quarters before eventually winning 52-7. Moss ran for 121 yards and two scores while Huntley finished 14-of-17 for 247 yards and two scores — Utah outgained Oregon State in total yards 503-217.

Utah Storyline

The Utes cannot afford a loss if they hope to go to the bowl season this year, so they must fund a way to limit their turnovers as that's been their biggest enigma on the season. Nine turnovers in two games allowed offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig to speak some harsh words this week, curious to see how that spark this team.

“I am disgusted with it not surprised, disgusted,” Ludwig stated regarding Utah's nine turnovers in two games. “Didn’t didn’t see it coming. We have been a very good ball security football team and it is a constant point of emphasis with every player on the offensive unit. But obviously we have to do a much better job of taking care of the football. It’s all about the ball. So you got to do a much better job especially starting with the quarterback position.”

Also, finding a way to get the ball to tight end Brant Kuithe has to be a top priority as he's the sort of game-changer who can will a game for you the Utes. The team is also expected to get back Britain Covey from injury, who's fully healthy for the first time in two years.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham knew this season was going to be tough for a multitude of reasons, so the 0-2 start isn't exactly shocking — but the manner in which the losses occurred is. He said his team can still be very good and believes that despite the limitations, they won't be giving up and looking at this year as just a learning experience.

Oregon State Storyline

Welcome to the Jermar Jefferson show for the Beavers, where's he's not only the beginning, middle and ending acts, he's everything else it takes for them to be successful.

The nation's second leading rusher at 168.8 rushing yards per game, Jefferson is absolutely vital to Oregon State's success. If he dominates, the Beavers have been winning. If he's average or anything less, that's not a good sign. How he does going up against the nation's No. 7 rush defense will be exciting as it's sure to be his toughest challenge of the season.

A victory also secures the Beavers a non-losing record in the regular season, a huge accomplishment considering where they've been the last couple of seasons.

But it won't be easy as starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia is out with a hamstring injury. That means backup Chance Nolan will be taking over, who has one career snap which was last week against Oregon — a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Utah Players To Watch: Brant Kuithe, TE, JR; Britain Covey, WR, JR; Devin Lloyd, LB, JR; Hauati Pututau, DT, SR

Oregon State Players To Watch: Jermar Jefferson, RB, JR; Luke Musgrave, TE, SO; Avery Roberts, LB, JR; Jaydon Grant, DB, JR

Matchup To Watch: Utah Rushing Defense vs. Oregon State Rushing Offense



Weather: 28 degrees and mostly clear at kickoff. Zero percent chance of rain with winds expected at 5 mph from the east southeast.

Prediction: Do you trust a team that's winless on the season, albeit it with losses to the top two teams in the league? Or do you go with the team coming off its biggest victory in five years to keep the momentum?

I'm going with my gut on this one and Utah, the winless squad, covers the 11.5-point spread and wins comfortably.

The Utes found something on offense last week in the first against the Huskies, but couldn't finish it off in the second as turnovers proved costly. Quarterback Jake Bentley takes a step forward this week and with the return of a healthy Britain Covey, Utah finally funds its stride.

The defense also does a good job of keeping Jefferson in check as he doesn't run wild over the Utes and averages 3-4 yards per carry, forcing Nolan to try and win it with his arm. Utah continues to be opportunistic and forces two turnovers, which the offense converts into points.

In the end, this one isn't very close as Utah looks every part of the team the nation is accustomed to seeing and sets the stage for a big showdown next week against Colorado in Boulder.

Prediction: Utah 38 — Oregon State 17

