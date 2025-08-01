What Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said after fall camp practice
Final prep work for the upcoming college football season has begun for the Utah Utes, with fall camp officially underway in Salt Lake City.
Coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is optimistic a new offensive scheme, led by an exciting dual-threat quarterback under center, will have the Utes back in the mix for a conference championship in 2025.
Here's what Whittingham had to say after the team's first fall practice session.
On the team's energy and focus during day one of camp
"It was good. Day one is different than it was 5-10 years ago. I think I said this last year — with the way the NCAA allows you to do certain things in the summer now, it's more of a continuation of what we've been doing in a sense that we finally have a chance to play football. So in that regard, you can expect to be further ahead. It's good they changed those rules because of the influx of new players that everybody has, it helps those guys make that transition."
"I though today was a really good start. The one thing that was really impressive, with the contrast of the spring, is the way the offense operated as far as just subbing the groups in and out, getting the plays the right way — just the operation in itself was much cleaner than it was in the spring. It's very evident and obvious these guys are working a lot on their own this summer."
On the newcomers learning the new offensive playbook
"We have about 30 guys [who] are new and weren't here in the spring, so they're playing a little bit of catch up. But again, very pleased with the operation, how the offense handled today and very few substitution errors and zero delay of games. False started on two [plays] but that's to be expected. But overall, good, very clean practice."
On his adjustment to Utah's new offense
"Well, no real adjustments for me. We're not going to huddle. It's going to be a little bit more up-tempo, but still, it's not ridiculously fast. We're not going to snap the ball with 25-30 seconds left on the play clock — it's not that. But it is a different way to operate because there's a lot of different ways to be good on offense, and this is coach Beck's system and what he's used to, and we'll roll with it."
On QB Devon Dampier and his fit in the offense
"Devon Dampier is a big play guy, and this offense suits him to a tee. He's a true dual-threat, and this offense features a lot of QB run game, RPO, and is really going to take advantage of his skillset. Just like last year, if you watched him."
On Wayshawn Parker potentially rushing for 1,000 yards
"Well, with the offensive line we got, that's very realistic. The offensive line better be good. Everyone's telling them they're good, including me, so as the offensive line goes, so will the running game."
"We've had a 1,000-yard rusher here many, many times."