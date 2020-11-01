SI.com
When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 8

Ryan Kostecka

As the NFL season nears its halfway point, the talks regarding MVP, and offensive and defensive players of the year are beginning to heat up.

But for most Utah football fans, the one award they should be keeping a very close eye on should be the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. This is where former Ute Jaylon Johnson's name is being tossed around as one of the favorites for the award.

Johnson has been a star for the Bears ever since he was drafted in the second round this past April.

He became the first Bears rookie cornerback to start a season-opener since Walt Harris in the 1996-97 season. And it's safe to say Johnson's debut was a success as he broke up the game-winning touchdown with no time left, helping Chicago to a 27-23 victory over the Detroit Lions.

"The other part I like about him is I'm rousing him all the time in the building," Chicago head coach Matt Nagy said. "You can see his confidence that he has. You have to have short-term memory in this league. He's got extreme confidence. And it's not cocky. It's confidence. I like that about him."

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson leads all NFL rookie cornerbacks with 10 passes defended, picking up another one on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, saving a touchdown in the process

On the season, Johnson has just 22 tackles — but he's proven himself the ability to come up strong in run support. Of his 22 tackles, 17 of them have come of the solo variety.

Utah starters in the NFL...
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers
*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) celebrates after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) celebrates after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)
*Buffalo (5-2) vs. New England (2-4) / CBS — Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo
*Cleveland (5-2) vs. Las Vegas (3-3) / FOX — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas
*Detroit (3-3) vs. Indianapolis (4-2) / CBS — John Penisini, DL, Detroit; Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis
*Kansas City (6-1) vs. New York Jets (0-7) / FOX — Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets
*Miami (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-2) / FOX — Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*Denver (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers
*Chicago (5-2) vs. New Orleans (4-2) / FOX — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans
*Seattle (5-1) vs. San Francisco (4-3) / FOX — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle; Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

6 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*Philadelphia (2-4-1) vs. Dallas (2-5) / NBC — Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas

6 p.m. MST (Monday)
*New York Giants (1-6) vs. Tampa Bay (5-2) / ESPN — Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

