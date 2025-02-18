Three-star offensive tackle sets official visit to Kyle Whittingham and Utah
Mataalii Benjamin is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
With 13 total offers, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman from Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, has narrowed his official visit schedule to four key programs. Nebraska, Arkansas, Utah, and Oklahoma State, with the Cowboys hosting him first on April 4. The Utes will be last in the first round of visits on June 20.
Benjamin’s recruitment has skyrocketed following a standout junior season in which his size, athleticism, and skill set captured the attention of college programs across the country. Ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in Utah and the No. 53 offensive tackle nationally by 247Sports, he possesses a unique blend of power, mobility, and football intelligence. His ability to dominate in the run game, using his size and strength to overpower defenders, is one of his defining traits. Additionally, he showcases solid footwork and balance in pass protection, making him a promising long-term prospect.
What makes Benjamin stand out is his versatility. While he has the potential to develop into a high-level right tackle, his skill set also translates well to the interior offensive line. His quickness off the ball, ability to pick up stunts and blitzes, and strong hands make him an appealing candidate for programs seeking a dominant presence up front.
A commitment to Utah would keep Benjamin close to home, allowing him to develop in a system known for producing high-caliber linemen. However, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State each present compelling cases for his talents.
With official visits lined up, his decision will ultimately come down to the program that best aligns with his development and future goals. Regardless of where he lands, Benjamin is poised to be a force in the trenches at the collegiate level.